List of upcoming smartphones expected to be launched in 2019

The users have already seen some of the souvenir class of handsets this year so far. Having experiences with such devices, the expectation of users are increasing. They definitely want to upgrade their devices with even more advanced smartphones. Keeping such aspects of users in mind, our makers are gearing up for the launch of several new devices in the year 2019 which are expected to cater more intelligent features than their predecessors.

The devices to be launched next year include- Poco F2, OnePlus 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Google Pixel 4, and more. Some of their features are Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 5G connectivity support, ultra snappy chipset, much bigger and powerful battery backup, new and much advanced OS, and plenty more.

Even the cameras of a couple of devices are capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps. Also, these handsets support highly advanced graphics with which you can play more and more intensive games without any lag.

The official release dates of such devices are not yet confirmed. Once the dates are revealed, we will surely update with more information in future as well.

Poco F2 Key Specs

6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution

dual 16MP + 5MP rear camera

a 20MP front Camera

clocks a speed of 2.8GHz + 1.8GHz and is based upon the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

internal storage of 64GB

expanded up to 256GB6GB RAM

4,100mAh Li-Po battery OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Key Specs

a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset.

a dual 16MP rear camera

20MP front shooter

a 64GB fixed internal storage

a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro Key Specs

5.99-inch and 6.8 inch Full HD+ display

Android P

Snapdragon 830

23 MP + 20 MP + 20 MP rear camera

20MP + 8 MP front camera

4/6/8 GB RAM

6000 mAh Battery Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus Key Specs

6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,240 pixels

16MP + 5MP rear cameras

16 MP front camera

internal space of 64GB

expandable up to 256GB

quad-core Kryo 260 processor

a clock speed of 2.2GHz and 1.8GHz

powered by a 3,500 mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ Key Specs

a 6.0 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels

dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53

a 6GB RAM

Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system

a dual primary camera setup (13MP+13MP) along with an 8MP front camera

A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Key Specs

a 6.46-inch screen advertised

Qualcomm hasn't announced a Snapdragon 855

8GB of RAM

512GB of internal storage

6,000mAh battery Nokia 9 Key Specs

a 6.01-inch (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) screen with 489 PPI pixel density

powered by two Kryo 385 quad-core processors having 2.8GHz and 1.8GHz clock speed

41MP + 20MP + 16MP + 20 dual back cameras along with

a 21MP front camera

256GB inbuilt memory and up to 2TB expandable memory

3,900 mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Mi 7 Key Specs

6.01-inch bezel-less display

a 16 MP +16 MP dual rear camera

powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

6 / 8GB of RAM

32 / 64 GB internal memory

expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card slot

Adreno 540 GPU

non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery Apple iPHONE X (2019) Key Specs

A12 Bionic processor

IP68 rated

Updated 12Mp cameras

Adjustable depth of field in photos

512GB storage option

Dual-SIM Huawei P30 Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor and more

6/8/10GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual 12 MP Auto Focus Camera and more

24MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera and more

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE/5G LTE

3200 MAh Battery Google Pixel 4 and Pixel XL 4 Key Specs

6.5 Inch Screen Display

12MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

64GB and 128GB

4100 mAh battery Asus Zenfone 6Z Key Specs

6.3 inch Display Super LCD6 Touchscreen

Qualcomm Sanpdragon 845 Adreno 630

6GB/8GB RAM

64/128 GB Internal Memory

Memory Card Slot up to 512 GB

16MP Dual front camera

24 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP triple Rear Camera

3.5 MM Audio Jack

Fast Battery 4000 mAh capacity

