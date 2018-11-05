List of upcoming smartphones expected to be launched in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The users have already seen some of the souvenir class of handsets this year so far. Having experiences with such devices, the expectation of users are increasing. They definitely want to upgrade their devices with even more advanced smartphones. Keeping such aspects of users in mind, our makers are gearing up for the launch of several new devices in the year 2019 which are expected to cater more intelligent features than their predecessors.
The devices to be launched next year include- Poco F2, OnePlus 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Google Pixel 4, and more. Some of their features are Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 5G connectivity support, ultra snappy chipset, much bigger and powerful battery backup, new and much advanced OS, and plenty more.
Even the cameras of a couple of devices are capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps. Also, these handsets support highly advanced graphics with which you can play more and more intensive games without any lag.
The official release dates of such devices are not yet confirmed. Once the dates are revealed, we will surely update with more information in future as well.
Poco F2
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution
- dual 16MP + 5MP rear camera
- a 20MP front Camera
- clocks a speed of 2.8GHz + 1.8GHz and is based upon the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
- internal storage of 64GB
- expanded up to 256GB6GB RAM
- 4,100mAh Li-Po battery
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T
Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset.
- a dual 16MP rear camera
- 20MP front shooter
- a 64GB fixed internal storage
- a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch and 6.8 inch Full HD+ display
- Android P
- Snapdragon 830
- 23 MP + 20 MP + 20 MP rear camera
- 20MP + 8 MP front camera
- 4/6/8 GB RAM
- 6000 mAh Battery
Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,240 pixels
- 16MP + 5MP rear cameras
- 16 MP front camera
- internal space of 64GB
- expandable up to 256GB
- quad-core Kryo 260 processor
- a clock speed of 2.2GHz and 1.8GHz
- powered by a 3,500 mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
Key Specs
- a 6.0 inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels
- dual quad-core processors such as 2.7GHz M2 Mongoose and 1.7Ghz Cortex A53
- a 6GB RAM
- Android v8.0 (Oreo) operating system
- a dual primary camera setup (13MP+13MP) along with an 8MP front camera
- A 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Key Specs
- a 6.46-inch screen advertised
- Qualcomm hasn't announced a Snapdragon 855
- 8GB of RAM
- 512GB of internal storage
- 6,000mAh battery
Nokia 9
Key Specs
- a 6.01-inch (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) screen with 489 PPI pixel density
- powered by two Kryo 385 quad-core processors having 2.8GHz and 1.8GHz clock speed
- 41MP + 20MP + 16MP + 20 dual back cameras along with
- a 21MP front camera
- 256GB inbuilt memory and up to 2TB expandable memory
- 3,900 mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi 7
Key Specs
- 6.01-inch bezel-less display
- a 16 MP +16 MP dual rear camera
- powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
- 6 / 8GB of RAM
- 32 / 64 GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card slot
- Adreno 540 GPU
- non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery
Apple iPHONE X (2019)
Key Specs
- A12 Bionic processor
- IP68 rated
- Updated 12Mp cameras
- Adjustable depth of field in photos
- 512GB storage option
- Dual-SIM
Huawei P30
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor and more
- 6/8/10GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12 MP Auto Focus Camera and more
- 24MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera and more
- Dual Nano SIM
- 4G LTE/5G LTE
- 3200 MAh Battery
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel XL 4
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Screen Display
- 12MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 64GB and 128GB
- 4100 mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 6Z
Key Specs
- 6.3 inch Display Super LCD6 Touchscreen
- Qualcomm Sanpdragon 845 Adreno 630
- 6GB/8GB RAM
- 64/128 GB Internal Memory
- Memory Card Slot up to 512 GB
- 16MP Dual front camera
- 24 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP triple Rear Camera
- 3.5 MM Audio Jack
- Fast Battery 4000 mAh capacity
All Specs taken from Google