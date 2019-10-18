Just In
Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 5,000 In India Right Now
If you are looking for Android phones under Rs. 5,000, then your search is over, as we bring before you a list of some of these devices. The list comprises the latest smartphones which you can look forward to buying in October 2019.
These cheaper handsets offer a comfortable grip. They are lighter and look attractive. A couple of these phones run Android 9 Pie with their customized UI which is quite strange to see in lesser-priced phones.
Another prime aspect of these smartphones is they are housed with up to 4,000 mAh battery backup. Besides, they are available in the market in different color options.
Furthermore, these mobile phones are available across a couple of online retailers at plenty of offers covering exchange and cashback offers, extra discounts, and many more.
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Itel A46
MRP: Rs. 4,390
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch HD+ (1280×720 pixels) TFT IPS display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, VGA secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh (typical) battery
Meizu C9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 4,490
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch Full HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Quad Core Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 4,399
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
Lava Z60s
MRP: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 1.5 Quad Core Processor Processor
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2500 mAh Battery
Karbonn Platinum P9
MRP: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch with a screen resolution of 480 x 960 pixels
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 2500 mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Lite L1
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
Yu Ace
MRP: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Intex Infie 33
MRP: Rs. 3,790
Key Specs
- 5.34 Inch FWVGA+ Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core Spreadtrum SC9850 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.2/GPS/AGPS/FM Radio
- 3000mAh Battery
Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory through microSD
- Android Nougat
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
