Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 5,000 In India Right Now

These cheaper handsets offer a comfortable grip. They are lighter and look attractive. A couple of these phones run Android 9 Pie with their customized UI which is quite strange to see in lesser-priced phones.

Another prime aspect of these smartphones is they are housed with up to 4,000 mAh battery backup. Besides, they are available in the market in different color options.

Furthermore, these mobile phones are available across a couple of online retailers at plenty of offers covering exchange and cashback offers, extra discounts, and many more.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Itel A46

MRP: Rs. 4,390

Key Specs

5.45-inch HD+ (1280×720 pixels) TFT IPS display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, VGA secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

2400mAh (typical) battery

Meizu C9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 4,490

Key Specs

5.45 inch Full HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Quad Core Processor

3000 mAh Battery

XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 4,399

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery

Lava Z60s

MRP: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs

5 inch HD Display

1.5 Quad Core Processor Processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

2500 mAh Battery

Karbonn Platinum P9

MRP: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

5.45-inch with a screen resolution of 480 x 960 pixels

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

2500 mAh Battery

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor

3000 mAh Battery

Yu Ace

MRP: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs



5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Intex Infie 33

MRP: Rs. 3,790

Key Specs

5.34 Inch FWVGA+ Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Spreadtrum SC9850 Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 4.2/GPS/AGPS/FM Radio

3000mAh Battery

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 4,499

Key Specs

