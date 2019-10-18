ENGLISH

    Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 5,000 In India Right Now

    If you are looking for Android phones under Rs. 5,000, then your search is over, as we bring before you a list of some of these devices. The list comprises the latest smartphones which you can look forward to buying in October 2019.

    Best Smartphones Under Rs 5,000
     

    These cheaper handsets offer a comfortable grip. They are lighter and look attractive. A couple of these phones run Android 9 Pie with their customized UI which is quite strange to see in lesser-priced phones.

    Another prime aspect of these smartphones is they are housed with up to 4,000 mAh battery backup. Besides, they are available in the market in different color options.

    Furthermore, these mobile phones are available across a couple of online retailers at plenty of offers covering exchange and cashback offers, extra discounts, and many more.

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    MRP: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    Itel A46

    Itel A46

    MRP: Rs. 4,390
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch HD+ (1280×720 pixels) TFT IPS display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, VGA secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 2400mAh (typical) battery
    Meizu C9 Pro
     

    Meizu C9 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 4,490
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch Full HD Display
    • 3 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Quad Core Processor
    • 3000 mAh Battery
    XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM

    XOLO Era 4X 2GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 4,399
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 3000 mAh Battery
    Lava Z60s

    Lava Z60s

    MRP: Rs. 4,499
    Key Specs

    • 5 inch HD Display
    • 1.5 Quad Core Processor Processor
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 64 GB
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 2500 mAh Battery
    Karbonn Platinum P9

    Karbonn Platinum P9

    MRP: Rs. 3,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch with a screen resolution of 480 x 960 pixels
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 2500 mAh Battery
    Asus Zenfone Lite L1

    Asus Zenfone Lite L1

    MRP: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
    • 3000 mAh Battery
    Yu Ace

    Yu Ace

    MRP: Rs. 3,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Intex Infie 33

    Intex Infie 33

    MRP: Rs. 3,790
    Key Specs

    • 5.34 Inch FWVGA+ Display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core Spreadtrum SC9850 Processor
    • 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 4.2/GPS/AGPS/FM Radio
    • 3000mAh Battery
    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 4,499
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory through microSD
    • Android Nougat
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

     

