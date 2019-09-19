ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 8,000

    By
    |

    Smartphones have now become the most easily available resource. While premium devices have a separate fan base, cheaper phones have been attracting budget lovers. Furthermore, there are some other handsets whose price category makes to the most Rs. 8,000. And, these least priced devices have been greatly rolling over the Indian market.

    Best Smartphones Under Rs 8,000
     

    Some of these least priced phones have been placed on our list. From the list, you can have the Infinix Hot 8 whose key specs are a 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and a beefy backup of 5,000 mAh.

    The Xiaomi Redmi 7 can be found with a 6.26-inch HD+ dot notch display. It comes with an Aura Smoke design and supports up to 512GB storage.

    The cameras of a few devices feature AI photo algorithms which automatically deliver facial enhancements, eventually offering images that you had expected. Lastly, these handsets are available in multicolor options.

    Infinix Hot 8

    Infinix Hot 8

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme C2
     

    Realme C2

    MRP: Rs. 7,997
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    MRP: Rs. 7,644
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    MRP: Rs. 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery
    Vivo Y90

    Vivo Y90

    MRP: Rs. 6,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery
    Vivo Y91i

    Vivo Y91i

    MRP: Rs. 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Face unlock
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery
    Infinix S4

    Infinix S4

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme C1

    Realme C1

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
    OPPO A1K

    OPPO A1K

    MRP: Rs. 7,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Lenovo A6 Note

    Lenovo A6 Note

    MRP: Rs. 79999
    Key Specs

    • 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera for portrait shots
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
    • Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Nokia 3.2

    Nokia 3.2

    MRP: Rs 6,699
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue