Best Gaming Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 20,000

Take for instance the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro or the Realme 6 Pro or even the Poco X2. These smartphones come with either 4GB or higher RAM options and feature one of the fastest processors, making it ideal for gaming as well.

Also, these smartphones are priced less than Rs. 20,000, coming within the budget-friendly bracket. Here are some of the smartphones for gaming for less than Rs. 20,000.

Realme X2

The Realme X2 comes in three variants of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs. 17,499; 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 18,499, and lastly 8GB + 128GB storage option for Rs. 19,499. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, which can easily handle even high-fidelity titles like PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Mobile with high graphics settings.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is another smartphone that can handle gaming. The 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and HDR 10 certification also offers 91 percent plus screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, Redmi notes that PUBG can be played on the Note 8 Pro with the highest graphics settings. It comes in three variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs. 13, 790; 6GB + 128GB storage for Rs. 15,890, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 17,998.

Realme 6

Realme 6 is another smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution with a punch-hole cutout. As a mid-tier smartphone, the Realme 6 features a peak refresh rate of 90Hz, which will offer a smooth UI transition effect. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with an overclocked GPU that offers HD gaming for PUBG and the likes.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, built on 8nm architecture offering good processing power and energy efficiency. The SD 720G SoC makes the smartphone idea for games like PUBG and Fornite, and COD Mobile without any issue. Moreover, the highest variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced Rs. 19,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the latest additions from the Xiaomi brand. It is one of the first smartphones that support ISRO's NaViC navigation system and packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood. Price Rs. 14,999, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is ideal for gaming with its 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution and offering a higher frame rate.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Pro Max version also features a 6.67-inch display with FHD+ resolution. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the mid-tier range. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max can also play games like PUBG without any issue with the higher frame rate (around 60fps).

Poco F1

Poco F1 is equipped with one of the fastest chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The company has cut down the cost of the smartphone with a plastic unibody design, making it available for Rs. 19,999 for the highest variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The processor makes it ideal for a wide range of mobile activities, including gaming.

Poco X2

Poco X2 is another smartphone that packs features ideal for gaming with a price tag of less than Rs. 20,000. It comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, offering a peak refresh-rate of 90Hz. The Poco X2 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC under the hood and also offers smooth 60fps on PUBG and COD: Mobile without any issue.