Cheapest Bluetooth Headphones to Buy under Rs 999

It might be hard to find out the right gadget suiting your requirements. Especially, when it comes to buying a pair of Bluetooth headphones, then you might find it to be an exasperating task as there are many options available for you in the market.
In case you are looking to purchase a budget Bluetooth headphones, then you will definitely be spoilt for choice. There are a slew of budget headphones with Bluetooth connectivity in the market and these will make it confusing for you to choose one.
However, Bluetooth headphones are pretty convenient to use as you need not be careful about the wired connectivity between your device and the headphones.
Having said that, we at GizBot have come up with a list of cheap and best Bluetooth headphones those are available in India under Rs. 999. You can take a look at these options if you do not want to miss out on a good deal.
Intex Jogger-BT/B Bluetooth Headphones
Buy At Price of Rs 1,240
Key features
- Please refer User Manual given below Technical Details for Troubleshooting
- Bluetooth V3.0, Maximum range of 10 meters
- For music lovers with additional calling function
- It has LED display along with card slot
- It is facilitated with rechargeable battery along with USB port for charging
- It has 3.5mm aux port to connect to mobile, MP3, MP4, etc.
- Supports all operating systems
- 1 Year Warranty
Zebronics BH330 Bluetooth Headphones
Buy At Price of Rs 879
Key Features
- Full duplex sound
- Built-in microphone
- LED indication
- Bluetooth Version: 4.0
- Transmit Power: Class 2
- Chipset: CSR
- Bluetooth version- 4.0
- Battery capacity- 75mA/h
Captcha Sports H850 Jogger Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Headphones Talk & Music
Buy At Price of Rs 799
Key Features
- Comfortably fits either ear Ergonomics Design and 3 pairs sport fit stabilizers will guarantee more stable and perfect fit for work-out
- Extra long built-in battery provides up to 5 hours playing time for a 2-hour full charge, Bluetooth 4.0 technology provide you
- Convenient in-line volume and microphone control allow you to adjust sound to your jogger, running and other Sport preference
- Product Assistance Available : ( 9am - 9pm, Seven Days a week ) Call/Whatsapp us at : 08802268495
- 365 Days (or 12 months) Replacement Warranty Available all over India
Twogood Jogger Bluetooth 4.1 Lightweight Wireless Sports Headphones
Buy At Price of Rs 675
Key Features
- Bluetooth 4.1 technology Ensures perfect stereo sound quality with High Bass.
- Up to 4-6 hours of Talk/Playing Time and about 175 hours Standby Time.
- SWEATPROOF & LIGHTWEIGHT
- Built-in microphone for handsfree calls
- 1 YEAR Doorstep Replacement Warranty all over India.
Avenue Jogger Wireless Bluetooth Headset With Mic Wired & Wireless bluetooth Headphone
Buy At Price of Rs 875
Key Features
- Design: Behind the Neck
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet, Laptop
- Headphone Jack: NA
ESTAR Bluethoot Earphone Comptable VIVO wirless Latest Arrival Earphone with feature of Feet Taping Music sound
Buy At Price of Rs 899
Key Features
- Design: Behind the Neck
- Compatible With: Mobile
- Noise Cancellation
- | Wireless
- Headphone Jack: No
Cp Bigbasket QC 10 Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Stereo Sport Headphones Headset with Mic
Buy At Price of Rs 800
Key Features
- Design: Ear Clip
- Compatible With: Audio Player, Tablet, Mobile
- Noise Cancellation
- Headphone Jack: 3.5 Flatwire
MOBONE Black QY7 Jogger Bluetooth-03 Headset with Mic (Black, In the Ear)
Buy At Price of Rs 759
Key Features
- Design: Behind the Neck
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet
- Noise Cancellation
- Headphone Jack: No
Zebronics ZEB-BE380T Headset with Mic (Black, In the Ear)
Buy At Price of Rs 990
Key Features
- Design: Earbud
- Compatible With: Mobile, Tablet, Audio Player
- Noise Cancellation
- Headphone Jack: 3.5
Zeel Enterprise HBS 730 Wireless Headset with Mic (Black, In the Ear)
Buy At Price of Rs 535
Key Features
- Design: Behind the Neck
- Compatible With: Mobile, Laptop, Tablet
- Noise Cancellation
- | Wireless
SmartSync Bluetooth 4.0 Headset Stereo Earphones Wireless Earset Earbuds Sweatproof Sports Running Headphones
Buy At Price of Rs 679
Key Features
- Bluetooth version: v4.0, CSR8635
- Working distance range: 10 meters Support A2DP/HFP/HSP/AVRCP protocol. Support the battery level display of iphone and some other cell phones. Frequency: 2.4-2.48GHZ
- Talking time: 6 hours.
- Music time: 5 hours
- Standby time: 175 hours
- Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz Speaker Impedance: 16ohm
- Sensitivity(S.P.L): 110dB
- Charging Interface: Micro-USB
Package list: 1*Headphone 1*USB line * Support simultaneously connecting to two mobile phones. * Support Various Bluetooth enabled devices, for example mobile phone, PDA, laptops, etc. * Multipoint & Voice Prompts(English,Chinese) * Top Quality Microphone * Music Streaming with Stereo Cable * Easy Volume & Music Control
- Specifications: Bluetooth version: v4.0, CSR8635 Working distance range: 10 meters Support A2DP/HFP/HSP/AVRCP protocol. Support the battery level display of iphone and some other cell phones.
- Frequency: 2.4-2.48GHZ Talking time: 6 hours. Music time
Vellora Jogger QY7-013 Headphone (Red, In the Ear)
Buy At Price of Rs 849
Key Features
- Model Name: Jogger QY7-013
- Color: Red
- Headphone Type: In the Ear
- Inline Remote: No
- Sales Package: 1 Headphone, 1 USB Charging cable
- Connectivity: Bluetooth