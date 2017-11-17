Check out the rivals of the recently launched OnePlus 5T

Putting an end to everyone's anticipation, OnePlus yesterday announced its latest flagship OnePlus 5T. The smartphone brings improvements in the display and camera department as compared to its predecessor OnePlus 5.
Before going into the detail, we should talk about the pricing factor of the OnePlus 5. Up until the official launch, a lot has been said about the smartphone's pricing. We were more than surprised when OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 5T costs the same as the OnePlus 5. Looking at it from a strategic angle, the Chinese company has surely made a smart move.
We think the only people who are not happy with the pricing are OnePlus 5 owners and OnePlus rivals. As we reported earlier today, the new OnePlus 5T will go on sale starting from November 21 in India. With the arrival of OnePlus 5T, the battle of smartphone flagships in the country is expected to take an interesting turn.
Not only flagships, high-end smartphones falling into the similar price category may feel threatened as well.
Key Specifications of OnePlus 5T:
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge
So give you a heads up, we have put up a list that contains the rivals of the OnePlus 5T.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens, OIS, secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy At Price of Rs 82,000
Key Features
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Elephone S8
Buy At Price of Rs 34,200
Key Features
- 6 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Deca Core (2.5 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Quad core + 1.4 GHz, Octa core)
- MediaTek MT6797T
- 21 MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Battery Fast Charging
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 26,147
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB /64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera with 1/2.3″ Exmor RS sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB
Buy At Price of Rs 35,999
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Huawei Mate 9
Buy At Price of Rs 45,500
Key Features
- 5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB
Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Features
- 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 529ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast Charging
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0