Check out the rivals of the recently launched OnePlus 5T

Putting an end to everyone's anticipation, OnePlus yesterday announced its latest flagship OnePlus 5T. The smartphone brings improvements in the display and camera department as compared to its predecessor OnePlus 5.

Before going into the detail, we should talk about the pricing factor of the OnePlus 5. Up until the official launch, a lot has been said about the smartphone's pricing. We were more than surprised when OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 5T costs the same as the OnePlus 5. Looking at it from a strategic angle, the Chinese company has surely made a smart move.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones with 8GB RAM likely to launch by next year

We think the only people who are not happy with the pricing are OnePlus 5 owners and OnePlus rivals. As we reported earlier today, the new OnePlus 5T will go on sale starting from November 21 in India. With the arrival of OnePlus 5T, the battle of smartphone flagships in the country is expected to take an interesting turn.

Not only flagships, high-end smartphones falling into the similar price category may feel threatened as well.

Key Specifications of OnePlus 5T:

6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge

So give you a heads up, we have put up a list that contains the rivals of the OnePlus 5T.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens, OIS, secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Google Pixel 2 XL Buy At Price of Rs 82,000

Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Elephone S8 Buy At Price of Rs 34,200

Key Features

6 inches IPS LCD Screen

Deca Core (2.5 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Quad core + 1.4 GHz, Octa core)

MediaTek MT6797T

21 MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery Fast Charging Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 26,147

Key Features

6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB /64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

23MP rear camera with 1/2.3″ Exmor RS sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

16MP front-facing autofocus camera

4G LTE

2700mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,900

Key Features

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor (Quad 1.95GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 35,999

Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Huawei Mate 9 Buy At Price of Rs 45,500

Key Features

5.9-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Features

6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 529ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast Charging Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0