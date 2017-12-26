Contest: Which of these Honor 7X features you have never seen in any other smartphone?

To participate in the contest, we need you to answer the question "Which of these Honor 7X features you have never seen in any other smartphone?" (know how to participate at the end of the article)

Honor 7X is one of the most feature loaded Android handset we have tested in mid-range smartphone segment. In addition to a capable dual-lens camera setup, an edge-to-edge screen and a powerful CPU-RAM combination, the smartphone also has a host of exciting software-hardware driven features. These small but immensely usable features are tucked in deeply inside the smartphone's UI to take your everyday mobile user experience to next level.

We at Gizbot have reviewed the handset and have compiled a list of all the exciting features that make Honor 7X a total value for money deal. Let's unfold them one by one.

Here is a chance for you to win a latest smartphone. Answer a question at the end of the article.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Choose Home screen style of your choice Honor 7X allows you to choose the home screen launcher of your choice. The settings menu of the handset has a dedicated section where you can select the screen launcher as per your requirement. The ‘Standard' launcher displays all the apps and widgets on the home screen whereas ‘Drawer' shows all the apps in an app drawer to ease up the navigation process. Wi-Fi Bridge Wi-Fi Bridge is one of the most unique feature of Honor 7X. It transforms your Honor 7X into a Wi-Fi router to solve your connectivity problems. Imagine a scenario where your cellular data is not working and the available Wi-Fi connection is only restricted to one device. With Honor 7X's Wi-Fi Bridge, you can share the same network with your tablet, smartphone, laptop, etc. without losing on signal strength to solve your internet troubles. The feature lets you use your Honor 7X as a Wi-Fi router to further connect up to 4 other devices on the available Wi-Fi network a time. Fingerprint Scanner: Touch and Hold Gesture The fingerprint scanner on Honor 7X is much more than just a standard security sensor. It's basically a smart biometric scanner that in addition to add a security layer also allows you to perform a number of important functions. You can touch and hold the fingerprint scanner to take a picture or a video, answer an incoming call, stop the alarm, slide down to access notification panel, browse images in gallery, etc. Floating dock Floating dock makes it possible to access the most frequently used actions from one place. Activate it within the ‘Smart Assistance' and access Back, Home, recent tasks, Screen lock and One-touch optimization all at one place without even touching the soft buttons. Low resolution power saving It is for the first time that we have seen this useful battery saving feature in a mid-range smartphone. You can reduce the screen resolution of FHD+ display on Honor 7X to decrease the load on battery unit. This helps Honor 7X's battery last longer than usual on a single charge. Stand a chance to win an Honor 7X Let us know which of the following above listed feature you have never seen on any other mid-range Android smartphone. Give us your answers and stand a chance to win an Honor 7X smartphone as a giveaway on Gizbot.com How to Participate 1. You can answer us via the comment section below

2. You can tweet this article along with your answer with a unique hashtag #gizbotcontest2017 and following mentions @GizBot #Honor7X @HiHonorIndia Example: If "low-resolution power saving" is your answer than your tweet should be; I have never seen low-resolution power saving feature on any other phone. #gizbotcontest2017 @GizBot #Honor7X @HiHonorIndia How will we pick a lucky winner We will take all the names of the participants who's answered right.

Than we will pick out a random one who will get the latest smartphone It's as simple as that. Good Luck!

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!