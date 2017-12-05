Honor 7X review: An affordable alternative with dual cameras and 18:9 display

Design

The Honor 7X features a unibody metal design that gives it a sleek and premium look. The device is pretty light when held. Similar to the previous generation models, this one boasts of a symmetrical and clean design. The hardware buttons and the fingerprint sensor are easy to access despite the huge display.

There is a hybrid SIM card slot at the left edge of the Honor 7X and the power button and volume controls are at the right edge. The bottom of the smartphone houses the micro USB charging port, a 3.5mm audio jack and the speaker grilles. At the top, there is a microphone.

When it comes to the rear panel, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear and it makes sense as the device features a full-screen design with thin bezels that leave no room for the fingerprint sensor at the front. The dual camera lenses are positioned at the top left corner at the rear. The brushed metal texture on the rear panel provides a good grip while holding the phone. The antenna lines run along the dual camera lenses and the bottom as well.

On the whole, we pretty much liked the Honor 7X's design as it is nice to hold and appears taller as well than its predecessor. Also, the device is sleek and very comfortable to use.