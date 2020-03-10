Coronavirus Safety Tips: Follow These Tips To Clean Your Smartphones, Laptops

While it is important to follow basic hygiene, people ignore the daily drivers that they use such as laptops, smartphones, and other accessories. Well, people tend to ignore the fact that bacteria and viruses thrive on smartphone and laptop screens. Having said that, it is really important to follow hygienic practices to keep contagious germs out of your way.

Sanitize Your Devices

It is very important to sanitize your gadgets, especially daily drivers such as smartphones and laptops. To do so, you need to use a hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol or soap and water to clean your devices. However, ensure that the device you are going to sanitize is IP certified for water resistance. If it is not, then you can clean it using a felt cloth or tissues. As it is not recommended to use any cleaning product on the display of your device directly, you can use the same on a screen guard.

Take Calls Using Earphones

Instead of answering calls directly via your phone, it is good to use a pair of earphones or headphones as it will reduce the transfer of virus from the display to your face. But remember to clean the headphones or earphones from time to time. It is possible to use a hand sanitizer for the purpose.

Voice Commands Come Handy

Instead of touching your phone quite to carry out various activities, you can rely on voice commands that will execute what you want in a hands-free manner. The voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri can get whatever you want done in an instant. It will help prevent infectious diseases and keep the same at the bay.

Do Not Share Devices

It is better to avoid sharing of devices with others as there is increased risk in both using others' smartphones and laptops and giving your devices to others. If you happen to share devices, make sure you clean the same after use and wash your hands properly.