Deals of the Day: Discounts on Moto X4, Acer Aspire 3, Mi Band, Galaxy S7 Edge and more

Online retailers provide a lot of attractive offers and discounts on a wide range of products. It is raining discounts online on a variety of products that you might be interested in. When it comes to gadgets, there are enticing discounts and offers on many smartphones and other accessories.
If you were looking forward to upgrade your smartphone or fitness band, then you can make use of the discount given here to purchase a new device at a considerably lesser cost.
SEE ALSO: Upcoming Motorola smartphones Expected to launch soon
We have curated a list of smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Moto X4, Acer Aspire 3 and other devices in the market and fitness bands such as the Xiaomi Mi Band and a lot of those are available as a part of the discount. Take a look at the same to know which one might suit you and be a good buy for you.
Motorola Moto X4 (Sterling Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (Silver, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 450 nits brightness, 1000:1 conrast ratio,
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
12% off on Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Dual Core - (2 GB/500 GB HDD/Linux) A315-31 Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 2.1 kg)
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor
- 2 GB DDR3 RAM
- Linux/Ubuntu Operating System
- 500 GB HDD
- 2 cell Battery
50% off on LG K7i (2 GB RAM / 16 GB ROM)
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.1GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- Dual SIM
- Expandable Storage Via MicroSD
- 5MP Front Facing Camera With Gesture Shot
- Bluetooth 4.1/WiFi
- 2500 MAh Battery
Mi Band - HRX Edition (Black Strap Regular)
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Plastic
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
54% off on Honor 6 Plus (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- Hisilicon Kirin 925 Cortex-A15 + Cortex-A7 Processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3600 mAh Battery
16% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Black Onyx, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- IP68
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3600 MAh Battery
40% off on Asus Zenfone 3S Max (3GB, 32GB)
Offer is Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.