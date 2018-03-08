Deals of the Day: Discounts on Moto X4, Acer Aspire 3, Mi Band, Galaxy S7 Edge and more

Online retailers provide a lot of attractive offers and discounts on a wide range of products. It is raining discounts online on a variety of products that you might be interested in. When it comes to gadgets, there are enticing discounts and offers on many smartphones and other accessories.

If you were looking forward to upgrade your smartphone or fitness band, then you can make use of the discount given here to purchase a new device at a considerably lesser cost.

Upcoming Motorola smartphones Expected to launch soon

We have curated a list of smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Moto X4, Acer Aspire 3 and other devices in the market and fitness bands such as the Xiaomi Mi Band and a lot of those are available as a part of the discount. Take a look at the same to know which one might suit you and be a good buy for you.

Motorola Moto X4 (Sterling Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM Offer is Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (Silver, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer is Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 178-degree wide viewing angle, 450 nits brightness, 1000:1 conrast ratio,

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3500mAh battery 12% off on Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Dual Core - (2 GB/500 GB HDD/Linux) A315-31 Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 2.1 kg) Offer is Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor

2 GB DDR3 RAM

Linux/Ubuntu Operating System

500 GB HDD

2 cell Battery 50% off on LG K7i (2 GB RAM / 16 GB ROM) Offer is Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display

1.1GHz Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

Dual SIM

Expandable Storage Via MicroSD

5MP Front Facing Camera With Gesture Shot

Bluetooth 4.1/WiFi

2500 MAh Battery Mi Band - HRX Edition (Black Strap Regular) Offer is Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

Digital Smart Band

Made of Plastic

Bluetooth Enabled

Activity Tracker Present

OLED Display

Water Resistant 54% off on Honor 6 Plus (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Offer is Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 inch Full HD Display

Hisilicon Kirin 925 Cortex-A15 + Cortex-A7 Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3600 mAh Battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (Black Onyx, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer is Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

IP68

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

How to schedule a WhatsApp message on Android smartphones

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery

