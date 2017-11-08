Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition Review: Most economical activity tracker!

Xiaomi has already released several versions of fitness and activity trackers in India and its latest product is the Mi Band HRX Edition. The fitness tracker has been priced at Rs. 1,299 in India which makes is one of the most affordable and competitive pieces of tech in the market.

For those of our readers who are still trying to guess, HRX is a lifestyle brand that is owned by eminent Indian actor Hrithik Roshan. Xiaomi has joined hands with HRX in India as a part of branding strategy.

Users who are keen on keeping a track of their physical activities will find hard to get a deal as good as the one offered by Xiaomi.

Rating: 3.5 /5

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition offers a simple design. It has an oval display which provides all the information and features of the device. It has a silicone strap that come in three colors viz. Blue, Orange, and Black.

The device supports Bluetooth connection to Android and iOS devices. It has a heart rate monitor along with a pedometer and an accelerometer.

Design: Easy to slip on! Mi Band HRX Edition has a design that feels very nimble on the wrist and it serves the user's purpose well enough. It comes with three strap colors for buyers to choose from which are Orange, Blue, and Black. A round shiny button rests right below the display which is used for accessing the device and switching between its functions. The main body has two distinctive parts that come together to form the band. The first part is the silicon band which fits the body of the activity tracker. It has a hoop at one end of the strap and circular orifices that trap the holder in place. The holder has a brand marking of HRX. The second part is the body of the tracker which needs to be slipped into the strap for putting on the wrist. Users need to take it out to charge it as well. The button is non-responsive under several circumstances, especially if the device is used with wet hands. The device fits well on wrists and is quite light in weight. It doesn't really feel like you have smart band strapped around your wrist. It is water resistant and has been developed in a way such that a user using the band 24x7 wouldn't feel it. Connectivity app: Seamless connectivity! The Mi Band uses the same app the, Mi-Fit, that connects the earlier versions of the band to the users' smartphones. Users can download the app from either the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store. The Mi-Fit app gives users an access to all the information that is recorded on the device. A database is created with every big and small data collected by the band and all of the information is also available in the app. Functions: Track your steps and sleep! The Mi Band HRX Edition is a lot more than what meets the eyes. Apart from the functions that are visible on the screen, it is also capable of a performing a few less noticed functions which come in handy. The Mi Band has always been known to track the total steps a user takes in a day. From the release of the first Mi Band, Xiaomi had its major focus on keeping a track of the steps a user takes in a day. To this day, step counter is the most popular feature of the Mi Band series. Apart from this the device also keeps a record of the sleep a user is getting each day and whether it is a healthy sleep or not. The device also keeps users informed about the number of calories they burn in a day. This is quite a useful feature for users who keep a close eye on their daily energy expenditure. Apart from its mainstream functions, the device can also be used to set an alarm clock on the band itself, however, all it does when the alarm goes off is vibrate. It also allows users to view smartphone notifications on its screen itself. Battery and Display: Lasting battery! The Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition has an impressive battery life. The device lasts close to 15 days on a single charge which is very close to Xiaomi's promise. The charging speed of the Band is quite impressive and it takes less than two hours to get its fill. The display of the Mi Band is quite impressive, however, it fails to perform in daylight. Moreover, a device that has been priced so humbly cannot be expected to have an overall great physical performance.

Conclusion: Cheap on the wrist!

The Mi Band HRX Edition is merely a spin-off to the Mi Band 2 launched recently. Xiaomi is aiming at selling more of its products by entering into a strategic deal with HRX and hopes to increase the count of its devices sold.

Xiaomi has already sold a handsome number of its activity tracking devices in India and it eyes several more consumers in the coming time. Hrithik Roshan led lifestyle brand HRX certainly has a fan following and this will certainly work in favor of Xiaomi.

It also must be kept in mind that Xiaomi is already doing great with the sales number and has already left behind some of the leading smartwatch and fitness band manufacturers behind in its quest.

It gets a hot competition from Huawei's Honor Band which still ships for a grand and a half more in India however, it has some added features such as heart rate monitoring.