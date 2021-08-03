Decoding Google Pixel 6-Series Camera Setups: New Chapter In Smartphone Photography?

Google Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6 Camera Systems

As per Google, "The improved sensors and lenses are now too big to fit into the traditional square - so the new design gives the whole camera system a new home with the camera bar."

This new camera setup seems to offer some massive sensors, three on the Pro variant and two on the vanilla Pixel 6. We might be looking at a 50MP primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide sensor and an additional 4x telephoto lens on the Pro variant. This combined with Google's computational photography and top notch processing power of the new Tensor SoC means serious business for smartphone photography.

A Significant Boost In Smartphone Photography?

If Google can outperform most camera-centric flagships with the bare minimum 12MP sensors, imagine what those extra megapixels and AI processing power can achieve on the new Pixel 6-series?

Here's how Google can redefine smartphone photography with the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6.

A sensor of the size of 50MP with Google's software processing could yield super crisp high-resolution pictures with near-accurate colors.

Google's HDR algorithms can give some dedicated cameras a run for their money, so we can expect some first-of-its-kind HDR photography results on the Pixel 6-series devices.

New Pixels might just redefine the HDR videography by nailing the highlights and shadows in difficult light scenarios.

With a bigger sensor and improved computational photography, the new Pixel phones might just reinvent nighttime photography. We can expect even better nighttime results on the upcoming Pixel devices.

Lastly, it is highly unlikely that Google will offer a far-field zoom feature; however, with a rumored 4x telephoto lens, we can expect some crisp zoom shots with natural colors and Pixel's well-known contrasty look and feel.

Google Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6 Specifications

As for other important specs, the Pixel 6 Pro will most likely flaunt a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with the fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The smaller Pixel 6 is expected to ship with a sizeable 6.4-inch OLED with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

This is a slight bummer for consumers who prefer smaller devices with no compromise on specifications. A QHD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate panel would have been a better choice for the Pixel 6.

Moving on, both the handsets will flaunt the new industrial design that looks stunning in the official renders. The dual-tone back panels with big black camera bars and vibrant hues are going to bring a refreshing new feel to the Pixel-series handsets. The renders show the Pixel 6 Pro's light polished aluminum frame, and the Pixel 6's matte aluminum finish.

Custom-Built Tensor SoC

Unlike previous Pixel phones, the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by Google's in-house Tensor SoC, which has been in development for the last four years. It is Google's first custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones and is touted to increase the new device's computing prowess to make the most out of AI-based use cases.

In the words of Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services, "AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we've run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission. So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users."

The Pixel 6-series devices will be unveiled later this year. Sadly, the official list for the new Pixel phones shows eight countries and India is once again failing to make the cut. While this isn't surprising, it surely is disappointing for Pixel fans in India who also missed the chance of buying the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 5 in the official market.

Should you wish to see the new Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphone in India? Let us know in the comments.

Images: Google