Did Apple Play Safe With The iPhone 13 Series?

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 13 series of smartphones, powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. Additionally, the iPad mini 6 has also been launched with a new design, powered by the same A15 Bionic processor, which makes it the most powerful iPad without a Pro moniker.

Coming to the iPhones, the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs. 69,900, making it the most affordable smartphone from the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Also, note that the base models of the iPhone 13 series of smartphones now offer 128GB internal storage.

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12

Apple has made the least number of changes with the iPhone 13 when compared to the iPhone 12. The cameras on the back of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini are now in a diagonal position. Plus, the notch is slightly smaller too.

Except for these changes, the iPhone 13 looks a lot like the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Hence, I don't see a reason why one should upgrade from an iPhone 12 to an iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro

The pro versions of the iPhone 13 -- the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max packs several changes when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. These devices now offer up to 1TB of internal storage, first for an iPhone. However, if you look at the rear, the iPhone 13 Pro looks similar to the iPhone 12 Pro.

Another interesting new feature is the 120Hz display. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max now come with a high-refresh-rate display, which can automatically switch between 10Hz to 120Hz to offer better battery life and smooth scrolling across the UI, apps, and games.

Did Apple Play A Safe Game?

Yes, it is almost evident that with the iPhone 13, Apple played safe. Unlike Android smartphones, which are still ahead of Apple iPhones when it comes to features, the iPhone 13 seems like a smaller upgrade over the iPhone 12 series of smartphones.

Given the number of iPhone 12 smartphones Apple has sold, the brand probably didn't want to mess with the same and has followed the policy "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Hence, Apple has made only minor improvements, which should improve the overall user experience.

Here are the pricing details of the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. These devices will be available for pre-order from September 17 and will go for sale on September 24 in India, along with the US.

