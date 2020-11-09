Difference Between iOS And Android: What Sets iOS And Android Apart From Each Other Features oi-Vivek

Android is a mobile operating system from Google, whereas iOS is a counterpart from Apple. Android has over 74 percent market share while iOS has a market share of 25 percent. Here are some of the key differences between the two operating systems that rule the smartphone world. So, here are some features that set apart the iOS and Android OS.

Android Is An Open Ecosystem

Android is an open-source operating system and, one can get a smartphone-based on Android OS for less than Rs. 5,000 in India. Just every other open-source software, the source code will be available to developers allowing them to tweak around.

Besides, there is also an option to incorporate GMS (Google Mobile Services) which offers Google Play Store, and other services that are required to run most of the apps on an Android phone. Most smartphone manufacturers, including the biggies like Samsung, LG, Oppo, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Realme uses the Android operating system.

Though all these OEMs make use of Android, they all have different UI, thanks to the openness of the Android operating system. It is also easier to unlock the bootloader and to get root access on Android when compared to iOS.

iOS Is Closed Ecosystem

iOS is developed by Apple and is only available for iPhones, which makes it a closed ecosystem. Everything on iOS is controlled by Apple, which makes it much securer than the Android OS. So, one needs to get an Apple iPhone to experience iOS.

With Apple being the sole developer of iOS, it isn't as versatile as Android OS. Not just that, an iOS device will also get better software support, as Apple controls both hardware and software. Though it is possible to jailbreak (sort of rooting) an iPhone, it is not easy when compared to the Android OS. Hence, iOS is hard to hack and remains much secure in the long run.

Which One To Choose?

After using Android and iOS running smartphones extensively over the last few years, it is not easy to choose a clear winner. Even though iOS is a closed ecosystem, it is much easier to use, making it user-friendly.

On the other hand, Android offers a lot of freedom to the users, making it a developer-friendly operating system. Depending on one's requirement, one can choose either an Android or iOS-powered smartphone.

