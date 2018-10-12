Vivo Diwali Carnival Sale: Discount offers, cashback, free accessories and more

This Diwali is going to be the most prosperous with mesmerizing deals offered by Vivo. The company have come up with its optimum offers on some of the devices and other electronic accessories. These deals are in the form of great discount offers, cash back, and more. The other best thing is you can also avail few free accessories with some devices.

Certain offers rendered by the Vivo comprise- 5% cash back on HDFC bank credit cards and EMI, and no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv cards and credit cards. You can get assured buyback on devices like V11, V11Pro and V9 Pro- and one time screen replacement with V11 and V11 Pro. There are some free Bluetooth earphones which the users can obtain with Nex, X21, V11, V11 Pro, V9 and Y83 Pro.

As per the deal through new launch, you can avail the Vivo V9 Pro at a new revised price option of Rs. 17,990. The customers will get Vivo V9 as the best-seller with flat Rs. 8,000 off, Vivo V9 as a blockbuster deal with flat Rs. 6,000 off.

You also get coupon of worth Rs. 50 that is valid on earphones like Vivo XE100 and XE160, power adapter and USB cable. Besides, the company also offers a chance to win Vivo Gift Bundle worth of Rs. 5,100 for randomly selected 10 lucky winners.

For best deals, you can visit the company's official website. You must take as a note that Vivo carnival sale will commence from 15th October and will last on 18th October.

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with soft flash

4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, AI HDR

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Key Specs Cord length: 1.2m

Plug:?3.5mm,4pin, stereo

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery