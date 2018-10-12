Vivo Diwali Carnival Sale: Discount offers, cashback, free accessories and more

Related Articles
This Diwali is going to be the most prosperous with mesmerizing deals offered by Vivo. The company have come up with its optimum offers on some of the devices and other electronic accessories. These deals are in the form of great discount offers, cash back, and more. The other best thing is you can also avail few free accessories with some devices.
Certain offers rendered by the Vivo comprise- 5% cash back on HDFC bank credit cards and EMI, and no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv cards and credit cards. You can get assured buyback on devices like V11, V11Pro and V9 Pro- and one time screen replacement with V11 and V11 Pro. There are some free Bluetooth earphones which the users can obtain with Nex, X21, V11, V11 Pro, V9 and Y83 Pro.
As per the deal through new launch, you can avail the Vivo V9 Pro at a new revised price option of Rs. 17,990. The customers will get Vivo V9 as the best-seller with flat Rs. 8,000 off, Vivo V9 as a blockbuster deal with flat Rs. 6,000 off.
You also get coupon of worth Rs. 50 that is valid on earphones like Vivo XE100 and XE160, power adapter and USB cable. Besides, the company also offers a chance to win Vivo Gift Bundle worth of Rs. 5,100 for randomly selected 10 lucky winners.
For best deals, you can visit the company's official website. You must take as a note that Vivo carnival sale will commence from 15th October and will last on 18th October.
Vivo V9 Pro
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo V11 pro
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V11
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
13% off on Vivo V9
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
15% off on Vivo V9 Youth
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
44% off on Vivo Y66
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
Vivo x21
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, AI HDR
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Vivo XE710
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- Cord length: 1.2m
- Plug:?3.5mm,4pin, stereo
- VIVO Original Inner Earphones
Vivo Y83
Buy This offer on shop.vivo.com
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery