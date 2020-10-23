Does The Apple iPhone 11 Support Dual SIM? Features oi-Vivek

Up until the launch of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR, every other iPhone came with a single SIM card slot. In fact, each one of the iPhones sold (including the iPhone 12) has just a single SIM card slot, except for China. Apple's approach to offering dual SIM feature is interesting, and here is how it works.

Indian consumers usually own two SIM cards, and carrying two smartphones at the same time might not be a practical solution. The iPhone 11 was recently available for less than Rs. 50,000, and many people are still confused if the iPhone 11 is a dual or a single SIM smartphone, and here is the answer for the same.

Does The iPhone 11 Support Dual SIM?

The iPhone 11 does support dual SIM, and the phone offers a single nano-SIM card slot and an e-SIM. Network providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi do offer e-SIM support in India.

I have been personally using the iPhone 11 with the Jio e-SIM in India for the last one year. However, one of the issues with the e-SIM card (that too Jio) is that you have to visit the Jio store to exchange e-SIM, which is especially for me, as I tend to change devices more often. Here is my detailed experience of getting an e-SIM card from Jio.

Operators like Airtel do offer an easier way to switch from a physical SIM card to an e-SIM. However, to change from an e-SIM to a physical SIM card, one has to visit a store. This shouldn't be an issue, who don't tend to change phones as often as I do.

iPhones That Support Dual SIM In India?

iPhones launched after the iPhone XS series do support dual SIM cards with a single physical nano-SIM card, and an e-SIM. These smartphones also support dual LTE/VoLTE as well. Here is the list of iPhones that support dual SIM in India.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

