Getting A Jio e-SIM For iPhone 11: My Experience

Apple started to include e-SIM support from 2018. As of now, there are five iPhone models which support dual SIM network in India. However, using dual SIM cards on an iPhone is not as easy as other Android smartphones. Airtel and Jio are the only two networks that offer e-SIM services in India.

I recently started to use the iPhone 11 as my daily driver and I have been a dual SIM card user for a very long time. One can configure an Airtel e-SIM without going to a store. However, Airtel currently offers e-SIM service only for postpaid subscribers.

My Experience In Getting An e-SIM From Jio

I visited a My Jio store near me and I was told to visit a nearest Reliance Digital store to get e-SIM. Though it was a rough start at least it wasn't a dead-end. I went to a nearby Reliance Digital store and I was quite happy with the overall experience.

It Hardly Took Ten Minutes

As soon as I went inside the Reliance Digital store and asked one of the employees on how to get an e-SIM configured. I was again redirected, this time to the second floor of the building.

The process of converting a physical SIM card to an e-SIM begun with the question if the number is on my name. I said yes, and I was asked to provide the IMEI of the phone that needs an e-SIM card.

Then I received an OTP on the number and I shared the same with the engineer. I also provided an address proof and my photo was also captured. After this process, I was told to wait for four hours to the activation of e-SIM. To my surprise, the e-SIM card was activated within 10 minutes.

Do We Have To Pay For Jio e-SIM?

No, converting a physical SIM card to an e-SIM is absolutely free and there are no hidden costs that are associated with the process.

Document Required To Get Jio e-SIM

Make sure to carry one of the valid address proof like the Aadhaar card. Also, carry the number that you are going to transfer into an e-SIM as the process requires OTP authentication.

Where We Can Get Jio e-SIM?

According to my experience, most of the Reliance Digital stores should be able to convert an existing physical SIM card to an e-SIM.

Jio e-SIM Recharge Plans

There are no special recharge plans for the Jio e-SIM and the existing plan will be transferred.

How To Change From Jio e-SIM to Jio Physical SIM

I was told that I have to visit the Reliance Digital again to get back to a physical SIM from the e-SIM. Again, even this process is free of cost.

My Overall Experience On Getting A Jio e-SIM?

I was pretty happy with the service provided by Jio. No unnecessary questions were asked, the process was quick and completely free. This process just proves that Jio is on top of its game when it comes to providing features that a smartphone user really cares about.

