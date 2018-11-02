How to activate Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR eSIM feature on Airtel and Jio

Recently Apple rolls out the final firmware version of the iOS 12.1 for its iPhone and iPad models. It has been reported that the new update will address some bugs and bring some amazing features to the newly launched Apple's flagship phones. With the update now the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max support dual-SIM in India via eSIM facility.

With this feature, the iPhone XR and iPhone XS series users will be able to activate an additional network on their smartphone. Basically, their phones will become the dual-SIM with the new update. In India Reliance Jio and Airtel is offering the eSIM facility. Airtel has restricted this facility to only postpaid users where Jio users are free to use both prepaid and postpaid connections.

If you are using the latest iPhone and want to activate this feature then, first of all, you need to update your smartphone to iOS 12.1 to get the eSIM feature. It's worth noting that only unlocked iPhone variants are eligible for two carrier support.

For those who don't know, eSIM support is a technology which didn't require a physical SIM card to access a cellular network. The user can enjoy cellular plans with the help of eSIM. Apple is providing dual standby option which means users can switch between two SIM.

In India, only QR code is available now and the company is working with telcos to activate the eSIM as soon as possible.

How to activate eSIM through QR code

To activate eSIM option by using QR code you need to go to Settings option of the and open Cellular.

There you can see an "Add Cellular Plan".

While clicking on the options users needs to scan the QR code provided by their carrier using their iPhone.

In case, confirmation is needed to activate eSIM, enter the number provided by the carrier.

Moreover, users can also download carrier app (not available in India currently) to purchase cellular plans.

Apple iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max users can store more than one eSIm on their smartphones but they will be able to use only one at a time. For switching between the eSIMs you need to open the Setting menu which you need to tap on the Cellular option. Then you have to click on the Cellular Plans and select the respective plan you need to use. Toggle the Tur on This Line option and you are all set to go.