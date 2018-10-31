Apple seeds final version of iOS 12.1 with eSIM support, group FaceTime and more

Apple on October 30 seed the final version of the iOS 12.1 firmware to all the supported iPhone and iPad models. This update bring s a lot of changes and address many bugs. It will bring the dual-SIM support on the newly launched iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. Apart from eSIM support, the iOS 12.1 will also bring Group FaceTime calls with up to 32 people support. Moreover, It also comes with 70 new emojis.

Apart from bringing new features to the iPhone and iPad models, the update will also fix the charging woes of some devices. It will also address the soft selfies issue which was noticed on the latest iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR units.

"Advanced depth segmentation in Portrait mode enables more sophisticated portraits with professional-level bokeh. With iOS 12.1, users can now dynamically adjust the depth of field in real-time preview in addition to post-capture, enabling more control to create portraits with a beautiful background blur. Portrait mode with Depth Control is also available on the TrueDepth camera for selfies, which includes Memoji and faster face tracking support for third-party ARKit apps, reads Apple newsroom page.

With iOS 12.1, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR gain Dual SIM support, featuring a nano-SIM and digital eSIM. Users can now activate an additional cellular plan from a carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM.

Apple also confirmed that all the FaceTime conversation are encrypted end to end. No matter its one-to-one or multiple-person. So the FaceTime remain private and only viewable to participants.

Group FaceTime is integrated into the Messages app, which makes it easy to start a Group FaceTime right from a group iMessage chat. If people in a conversation have already started a FaceTime session, Messages shows the active call in the conversation list and inside your conversations.

The update has already started rolling out and it will soon reach to all the regions. If you haven't received yet then keep calm it might reach you anytime soon.