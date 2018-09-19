ENGLISH

Apple reintroduces group FaceTime with iOS 12.1 beta update

Apple has also released a beta update for WatchOS 5.1 and tvOS 12.1.

    Apple has recently started rolling out the stable version of iOS 12 to its compatible devices. Now, the Cupertino tech giant has released the first iOS 12.1 beta update for the developers. The users who are registered as a developer can download the iOS 12.1 beta release. In order to download the latest iOS 12.1 developers can visit the Apple Developer Center to download the update or can get the OTA if in case they are already registered on the beta channel.

    As per a report from 9to5Mac, the new iOS 12.1 beta update brings back the highly anticipated Group FaceTime feature which was previously removed from the iOS 12 release. Along with the iOS 12.1 beta update Apple has also released a beta update for WatchOS 5.1 and tvOS 12.1. Both the beta updates bring along a host of new features and improvements over the previous version of the software updates. With the new beta updates, it is expected that the devices will become more efficient and fast.

    A developer named Steve Troughton-Smith has revealed some new developments related to the latest iOS 12.1 beta update. Smith took it to Twitter to reveal that that the strings of code within the iOS 12.1 beta update hints that the Face ID feature will now support landscape mode. Another Tweet by the developer further suggests that the in order to support the landscape Face ID feature the device will require a realignment if the front-facing sensors. This means that the feature will not work with the already available Apple devices. However, the upcoming device which is the rumored iPad Pro will come with the Face ID feature. Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro later this year, however, there is no specific timeline available for the release of the device.

    Apple has not officially released any information as to when it plans to release the stable iOS 12.1 update for the masses. This further delays the release of Group FaceTime feature for the iOS devices. It still remains to be seen if the new Apple devices will receive the support for Group FaceTime or not. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
