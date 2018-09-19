ENGLISH

Siri Shortcuts app now available for download on iOS 12 devices

Apple has also introduced a number of templates which the users can use to create their own custom routines and shortcuts quickly.

    Apple has recently started rolling out the iOS 12 for the compatible devices. The iOS 12 is also available for old devices including the iPhone 5s. The iOS 12 has brought along a bunch of new features such as group Facetime, ARKit 2, Do not disturb mode and Siri shortcuts among others. The Siri shortcuts, however, were not available with the previously released beta builds of the iOS 12. Now, Apple has made the Siri shortcuts app available on the App Store and users can download the app from there.

    With the new Siri shortcuts app, the previously available Workflow app will be replaced. The Workflow app was acquired by the Cupertino tech giant last year and it allowed the users to create workflows. The Siri shortcuts app, on the other hand, allows the users to make custom Siri commands to launch apps and also combine a number of actions which will make it easy for the users to use their devices with the help of Siri. The Siri Shortcuts app works similar to that of the IFTTT mobile app on Android. Users will be able to create custom commands so that they get an enhanced user experience.

    The Siri Shortcuts app will further allow the users to setup various set of commands so that their device can function accordingly. For instance, a command such as "At work" can be used to turn on the silent mode at workplaces; all a user will need to do is set up the command and give a voice command when needed. Also, third-party app developers will introduce their own set of custom Siri Shortcuts with the iOS 12. This will further allow Siri to make use of third-party app more than before.

    The Shortcuts app comes with over 300 built-in actions and is also compatible with a number of iOS apps including Camera, Calendar, Contacts, Music, Maps, Photos, Safari, Health and more. Once a user has created new shortcuts, they will be allowed to launch the shortcuts from the Today widget which they can locate from the Search. Users can also launch the shortcuts using Siri. Apple has also introduced a number of templates which the users can use to create their own custom routines and shortcuts quickly.

    Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
