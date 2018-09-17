Google Chrome update 70 Beta brings fingerprint support on Android and Mac devices

Google had recently rolled out v69 update for the Chrome web browser which brought along a slew of changes, features and other tweaks for an overall enhanced user experience. The tech giant had then celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Chrome browser by rolling out the new update. The other features which the Chrome v69 brought along various security improvements, few developer-centric changes, an accurate auto-fill feature, and an updated password manager. Now, the web browser by Google is receiving yet another update which brings one of the most anticipated features along with it.

As per a report from 9to5Google, Google has started to roll out a beta v70 update for Google Chrome on both Android as well as Mac operating systems. With the latest update, Chrome receives the support for fingerprint sensors on Android and Mac devices. The highly anticipated feature will now allow the users to authenticate payments on various websites by using the fingerprint scanner on their device. The fingerprint scanner will also be used for 2-factor authentications on various websites. This surely is going to make Chrome on Android and Mac devices more secure.

In addition to the fingerprint support for Chrome on Android as well as Mac devices, the latest update 70 Beta also brings along a few other improvements and tweaks. Now, with the latest update, the user-agent string identification which is visible to the websites will no longer have the Android and iOS build number. This will make sure that a user's privacy is maintained.

The other change which the update 70 Beta for Chrome brings along with it is that Chrome will now have Bluetooth support for Windows 10 devices. With this feature, users will be able to communicate with the nearby Bluetooth device. Also, with this update, the developers will be able to use Shape Detection API to further identify the faces, barcodes and even texts in images via web.

The Chrome update 70 Beta will continue to use 'HTTPS' which will allow the browser to not show the 'Not Secure' warning and the red icon when the user enters his/her password or other personal information on any HTTP page. Also, the browser will not exit full-screen mode when the dialog boxes appear.