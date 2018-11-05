Reliance Jio started activating eSIM for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Bharti Airtel started eSIM activation for the latest Apple iPhone models in India a couple of days back but quickly stopped it for some reasons. Now Reliance Jio has started activating eSIM for newly launched iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. For now, Apple has joined hands with Airtel and Jio and it will add more networks by next year.

Just to recall, Apple recently rolled out the latest version of iOS 12.1 update. This update brings a new eSIM support feature to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. With this new feature, iPhone users will be able to use dual SIM on their smartphone, but only on this year's iPhone models. eSIM will be digital SIM, so you can use two networks on the same phones without using a physical nano-SIM.

So if you are interested in this eSIM business then you can need to head towards your nearest JioStore or Reliance Digital Store along with your iPhone. There you need to fill the CAF (Customer Acquisition Form) with your IMEI. Once the details are confirmed by the Jio representative, then he/she will enter the details on POS machine to generate the QR and scans it on your iPhone to active the eSIM. For getting activated, the eSIM take a few hours, but if you are converting a nano-SIM then the process takes only 5 minutes.

The primary SIM of the iPhone will be the nano-SIM by default and the secondary will be the eSIM. But it depends on you which you want to keep as primary or secondary. You can change the priorities from the settings. The activation process of the eSIM has started in the metros, and it might take a few days to implement it across India, on all its stores.

