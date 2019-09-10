Just In
No Cost EMI Offers On Apple iPhones: Right Time To Buy iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR And More
When you come across the best EMI offers with no-cost options, purchasing of high-end iPhones becomes easy. Thanks to Flipkart and Amazon, we get multiple EMI plans but also several other offers on these smartphones. And, in the coming days, these devices will be available at their cheaper rates, once the Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's The Great Indian Festival kick start.
Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, 5% off on using Axis bank buzz credit card, and 1-year warranty service.
While Amazon provides 5% cashback on a minimum purchase amount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC debit cards, Up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, 28% saving on other business purchases on using given GST invoices, and more.
Apple iPhone Xs MAX (EMI starts at Rs 5,409. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone Xs (EMI starts at Rs 4,001. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone X (EMI starts at Rs 3,295. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,956. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh battery
iPhone 6s (EMI starts at Rs 1,403. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone 8 (EMI starts at Rs 2,824. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
Apple iPhone 7 (EMI starts at Rs 1,695. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
iPhone XR (EMI starts at Rs 2,824. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB/28GB/256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
