Explained: How Does Pixel 5 Support Wireless Charging Despite Its Metal Back Features oi-Vivek

Though the Google Pixel 5 is a step down when compared to the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL, it is still a great smartphone, capable of handling day-to-day tasks without any issues. The Pixel 5 is probably one of the first smartphones in the world that supports wireless charging despite having a metal back panel.

Almost every smartphone that supports wireless charging comes with a glass back panel, as the metal will not let wireless signals reach the coil inside the phone. In Pixel 5's case, the phone has a huge cutout in the middle of the metal backplate, which has been painted with soft resin, which hides it smartly.

Google has definitely come up with a smart way to offer wireless charging while maintaining a rugged structure. Given the back panel has a huge hole, it could be susceptible to damage, hence, it is best to cover the back panel of the Pixel 5 with a case or even with the skin to ensure longevity.

Do note that, you won't be able to buy the latest flagship smartphone from Google in India. Though the reason for not launching the Pixel 5 is unknown, it is speculated that Google withheld the launch of this phone, as it comes with 5G, and the 5G network is not yet available in India.

Instead, the search engine behemoth launched the Pixel 4a, which does have a great camera system, and is currently priced at Rs. 32,000. The Pixel 4a goes against the likes of the OnePlus Nord and the Samsung Galaxy M51. Though it might not be as powerful as its competitors, it does have the best possible camera setup amongst the lot and is likely to get better software support in the future.

