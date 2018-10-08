Festival Season Price Cut on Smartphones: OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy S9 and more

Related Articles
What more would you expect when E-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon, India offers festival season price cut on few smartphones? These portals come as reminiscent in the form of their two highly lucrative strategies called "Big Billion Day" and "The Great Indian Festival".
Under these schemes you can get some devices, other gadgets and various other merchandises at a much reduced price option. The best thing that you can see is the availability of some high-end devices at a newly revised price point respectively, which let users available with golden chance of purchasing them.
When you have the Google Pixel 2 XL in your cart, you are certainly going to avail it with great offers. The device can be purchased with no cost EMI Rs. 7,584/month. You can get up to Rs. 16000 off on exchange, 10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for first online payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.
Also, you get one year screen protection plan. Going with the likes of the OnePlus 6, you can avail it depending on other attractive offers. You can get it with EMI starting at Rs. 1,648 per month with no cost EMI option. You also can get up to Rs. 14,000 off on exchange, 100% Purchase Protection Plan. You can also replace the handset within 10-day replacement policy, if it has any issue.
Both the companies have plenty of amazing deals on many other handsets as well. As per your convenience, you can flip over the two portals simultaneously for getting your desired phone at its reduced price variant.
OnePlus 6
MRP Price: Rs 34,999
After Price Cut: Rs 29,999
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Honor View 10
MRP Price: Rs 35,999
After Price Cut: Rs 29,999
Best Price of Honor View 10
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
MRP Price: Rs 11,999
After Price Cut: Rs 10,999
Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
Samsung Galaxy S8
MRP Price: Rs 45,990
After Price Cut: Rs 29,990
Best Price of Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto X4
MRP Price: Rs 20,999
After Price Cut: Rs 10,999
Best Price of Motorola Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto X4
MRP Price: Rs 34,999
After Price Cut: Rs 17,499
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Quad HD Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 2 TB
- 12MP + 12MP | 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 2730 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
MRP Price: Rs 14,990
After Price Cut: Rs 12,990
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000 MAh Battery
Google Pixel 2 XL
MRP Price: Rs 73,000
After Price Cut: Rs 45,950
Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y81
MRP Price: Rs 11,990
After Price Cut: Rs 12,999
Best Price of Vivo Y81
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo V9 Youth
MRP Price: Rs 13,990
After Price Cut: Rs 19,990
Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
MRP Price: Rs 62,500
After Price Cut: Rs 42,990
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery