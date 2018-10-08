Festival Season Price Cut on Smartphones: OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy S9 and more

What more would you expect when E-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon, India offers festival season price cut on few smartphones? These portals come as reminiscent in the form of their two highly lucrative strategies called "Big Billion Day" and "The Great Indian Festival".

Under these schemes you can get some devices, other gadgets and various other merchandises at a much reduced price option. The best thing that you can see is the availability of some high-end devices at a newly revised price point respectively, which let users available with golden chance of purchasing them.

When you have the Google Pixel 2 XL in your cart, you are certainly going to avail it with great offers. The device can be purchased with no cost EMI Rs. 7,584/month. You can get up to Rs. 16000 off on exchange, 10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for first online payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Also, you get one year screen protection plan. Going with the likes of the OnePlus 6, you can avail it depending on other attractive offers. You can get it with EMI starting at Rs. 1,648 per month with no cost EMI option. You also can get up to Rs. 14,000 off on exchange, 100% Purchase Protection Plan. You can also replace the handset within 10-day replacement policy, if it has any issue.

Both the companies have plenty of amazing deals on many other handsets as well. As per your convenience, you can flip over the two portals simultaneously for getting your desired phone at its reduced price variant.