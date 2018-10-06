Flipkart ans Amazon Festival sale on Premium Smartphones: Oneplus 6, Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 and more

What happens when two biggest stars collide? They simply merge together to form a new larger star, illuminating even brighter light which covers the largest area of the universe. Similarly, the two great offers like- "Big Billion Day" by Flipkart and "Great Indian Sale" by Amazon, India- have come up together with some highly profitable deals on several products ranging from different categories, making the festive season more attractive.

With such amazing offers, the two platforms have even become successful in engaging users who stay at the remotest area. Interestingly, the two portals provide some great offers on premium end smartphones as well. Your dream of buying such an expensive device now won't meet up with any hinder.

The deals rendered by Flipkart on these devices include- no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, great Exchange offers, 10% instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and more. You can even get a warranty of one year on such phones, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. While, Amazon too don't let your expectation down.

It comes with offers like- no cost EMI option with great EMI rate, better Exchange offers with certain extra amount on exchange, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, and more. You can also replace the handset within 10-day replacement policy, if it has any issue. There are even more valuable deals from the two companies, and to look for them you need to visit their official sites.

OnePlus 6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Heavy Discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Exchange offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Huawei Nova 3i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Heavy Discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Avail on Exchange offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery Heavy Discount on Vivo NEX (Avail on Exchange offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto Z2 force Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield Display

2.45GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 835 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Moto Mods

12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Dual Tone Flash

Bluetooth 4.2

4G VoLTE/WiFi

2730mAh Battery LG G7+ ThinQ Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Honor 10 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone 5Z Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and, secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Oppo F9 PRO Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge