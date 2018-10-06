Flipkart ans Amazon Festival sale on Premium Smartphones: Oneplus 6, Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 and more

Related Articles
What happens when two biggest stars collide? They simply merge together to form a new larger star, illuminating even brighter light which covers the largest area of the universe. Similarly, the two great offers like- "Big Billion Day" by Flipkart and "Great Indian Sale" by Amazon, India- have come up together with some highly profitable deals on several products ranging from different categories, making the festive season more attractive.
With such amazing offers, the two platforms have even become successful in engaging users who stay at the remotest area. Interestingly, the two portals provide some great offers on premium end smartphones as well. Your dream of buying such an expensive device now won't meet up with any hinder.
The deals rendered by Flipkart on these devices include- no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, great Exchange offers, 10% instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and more. You can even get a warranty of one year on such phones, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. While, Amazon too don't let your expectation down.
It comes with offers like- no cost EMI option with great EMI rate, better Exchange offers with certain extra amount on exchange, 100% Purchase Protection Plan, and more. You can also replace the handset within 10-day replacement policy, if it has any issue. There are even more valuable deals from the two companies, and to look for them you need to visit their official sites.
OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Heavy Discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Exchange offer)
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3i
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Heavy Discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Avail on Exchange offer)
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Heavy Discount on Vivo NEX (Avail on Exchange offer)
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto Z2 force
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield Display
- 2.45GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2730mAh Battery
LG G7+ ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and, secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Oppo F9 PRO
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge