    Flipakrt Big Shopping Days Sale: Get offers on Asus smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Shopping Day provides some of the best deals and discounts on a few Asus smartphones. The sale which is going to exist from 15th to 19th May 2019 looks highly promising even for other OEMs and gadgets. However, if your choice gets only confined to Asus devices then check the listing of these handsets mentioned at the bottom.

    The offers undertaken by Flipkart on the Asus devices on the list are really amazing. These are no cost EMI option, greater exchange and cashback offers, extra better amount of money as a discount, 10% off with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

    The will get 1-year additional warranty covering which involves defects & software issues. The E-commerce platform offers complete mobile protection that recovers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The users will also get a brand warranty of 1 year on these devices and 6 months for gadgets.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (MRP: Rs 12,999, Discount Price: Rs 8,999)

    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 (MRP: Rs 8,999, Discount Price: Rs 5,999)
     

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 (MRP: Rs 8,999, Discount Price: Rs 5,999)

    Key specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (MRP: Rs 15,999, Discount Price: Rs 9,999)

    Key specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display with 94% NTSC Color Gamut, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500: 1 contast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M2 (MRP: Rs 12,999, Discount Price: Rs 8,499)

    Key specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
    

