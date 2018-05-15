Flipkart and Amazon offer high-end smartphones at reduced price

Related Articles
- Amazon summer sale offers on smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, camera, accessories and more
- Flipkart Big Shopping Day 2 offers on Redmi Note 5, Moto Z2 Play, Pixel 2, iPhone X and more
- Amazon summer sale offers: Upto 35% off on smartphones: Redmi 5, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Lite and more
- Flipkart Big Shopping Day offers on Pixel 2 XL, Honor 9 Lite, Oppo F7, Zenfone 3s MAX and more
- Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Best Offers on smartphones laptops and other gadgets
- This week’s bargain smartphones: Save on iPhone X, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Pixel 2XL and more
Flipkart and Amazon are coming up with attractive discounts and deals on a range of products. Today we will see a slew of discounts and offers on the high-end smartphones for the interested buyers.
Flipkart is hosting the Big Shopping Days sale from May 13. And, Amazon India is also offering discounta and offers at the very same time. So this let's the buyers interested in upgrading to a new smartphone as per your choice.
SEE ALSO: Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 12,000
We have already come across the discounts and deals during these sales on budget smartphones. Now we have listed such deals and offers on the high-end smartphones over here.
25% off on Google Pixel 2 XL
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
29% off on Google Pixel 2
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
18% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
9% off on Apple iPhone 8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
10% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance.
11% off on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
9% off on Nokia 8 Sirocco
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
7% off on HTC U11+
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Nano SIM
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
23% off on Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual (Deep Sea Black)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
9% off on Sony Xperia XZ1 Dual (Black, 64GB)
Buy This offers on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
27% off on Sony Xperia XZs (Black)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
7% off on Huawei P20 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture)
- 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging