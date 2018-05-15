Flipkart and Amazon offer high-end smartphones at reduced price

Flipkart and Amazon are coming up with attractive discounts and deals on a range of products. Today we will see a slew of discounts and offers on the high-end smartphones for the interested buyers.

Flipkart is hosting the Big Shopping Days sale from May 13. And, Amazon India is also offering discounta and offers at the very same time. So this let's the buyers interested in upgrading to a new smartphone as per your choice.

We have already come across the discounts and deals during these sales on budget smartphones. Now we have listed such deals and offers on the high-end smartphones over here.

25% off on Google Pixel 2 XL Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging 29% off on Google Pixel 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery 18% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery 9% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant 10% off on Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance. 11% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Features

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 9% off on Nokia 8 Sirocco Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging 7% off on HTC U11+ Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 23% off on Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual (Deep Sea Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 9% off on Sony Xperia XZ1 Dual (Black, 64GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging 27% off on Sony Xperia XZs (Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology 7% off on Huawei P20 Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture)

24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging