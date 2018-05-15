ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 12,000

By:

Related Articles

In this tech savvy world smartphones have made our lives much more easier. Earlier the mobile phones were used only for making and receiving calls or simply allowing a user to stay connected with loved ones.

Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 12,000

However today the smartphones that are available offer a wide range of functionalities for the users. Most of the smartphones available now a days are developed either on the Google's Android OS or Apple's iOS.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming Android Oreo smartphones Expecting to launch in India soon

In this article we will be discussing about the Android smartphones.we have compiled a list of Smartphones for you which are available under 12,000.

Realme 1

Best Price of Realme 1
Key Specs

  • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
  • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
  • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3410mAh battery

Vivo Y71

Best Price of Vivo Y71
Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 1

Best Price of Nokia 1
Key Specs

  • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
  • 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
  • Dual SIM
  • 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
  • 2 MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2150mAh battery

Lava Z50

Best Price of Lava Z50
Key Specs

  • 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
  • Dual SIM
  • 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

Infinix Hot S3

Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
Key Specs

  • 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Honor 9 Lite

Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs

  • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
  • 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery (typical)

Story first published: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2018
X

Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot