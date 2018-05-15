Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 12,000

In this tech savvy world smartphones have made our lives much more easier. Earlier the mobile phones were used only for making and receiving calls or simply allowing a user to stay connected with loved ones.

However today the smartphones that are available offer a wide range of functionalities for the users. Most of the smartphones available now a days are developed either on the Google's Android OS or Apple's iOS.

In this article we will be discussing about the Android smartphones.we have compiled a list of Smartphones for you which are available under 12,000.

Realme 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 1

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2150mAh battery Lava Z50

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical)