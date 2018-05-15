Best Android Oreo smartphones under Rs 12,000

Related Articles
In this tech savvy world smartphones have made our lives much more easier. Earlier the mobile phones were used only for making and receiving calls or simply allowing a user to stay connected with loved ones.
However today the smartphones that are available offer a wide range of functionalities for the users. Most of the smartphones available now a days are developed either on the Google's Android OS or Apple's iOS.
SEE ALSO: Upcoming Android Oreo smartphones Expecting to launch in India soon
In this article we will be discussing about the Android smartphones.we have compiled a list of Smartphones for you which are available under 12,000.
Realme 1
Best Price of Realme 1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Vivo Y71
Best Price of Vivo Y71
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 1
Best Price of Nokia 1
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP fixed-focus rear camera with LED flash
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2150mAh battery
Lava Z50
Best Price of Lava Z50
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
Infinix Hot S3
Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)