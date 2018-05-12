Upcoming Android Oreo smartphones Expecting to launch in India soon

Related Articles
A few months back, Google announced its Android Oreo followed by its rollout for Nexus and Pixel devices. Besides, the search giant has been working with several smartphone makers such as ASUS, Huawei, HMD Global, Samsung, Sony and others to bring the latest OS on their smartphones by the end of 2018.
As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio.
We have boiled down a list of upcoming smartphones that will be ship with the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The list includes smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy A6, Samsung Galaxy A6 plus, Huawei Enjoy 7S, Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 3, Xiaomi Black Shark, Huawei Nova 2S, CAT S61 , Vivo X21, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact , Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5.
Samsung Galaxy A6
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A6 plus
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Huawei Enjoy 7S
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Alcatel 3V
- 6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display
- 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16GB onboard storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash
- 8 MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 3
- 5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 1.3GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Black Shark
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Joy UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Huawei Nova 2S
- 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 LCD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 85% NTSC color gamut,
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera, LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
CAT S61
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super Bright outdoor display with auto wet finger and glove support
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storge
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh buil-in battery with Quick Charge 4.0
Vivo X21
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
- 4.6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Motorola Moto G6
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G6 Play
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto E5
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E5 Play
- 5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 / 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water repellent coating (p2i)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
LG G7 ThinQ
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
ZTE Blade V9
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080p pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Huawei Y6 2018
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging
Huawei Enjoy 8
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Huawei Y7 Prime 2018
- 5.99-Inch HD+ 19:9 Touchscreen
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM 32GB ROM
- Android Oreo
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- Single/Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- 3000 MAh Battery
LG V30S ThinQ
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging