Upcoming Android Oreo smartphones Expecting to launch in India soon

A few months back, Google announced its Android Oreo followed by its rollout for Nexus and Pixel devices. Besides, the search giant has been working with several smartphone makers such as ASUS, Huawei, HMD Global, Samsung, Sony and others to bring the latest OS on their smartphones by the end of 2018.

As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio.

SEE ASLO: Flipkart Big Shopping Day offers on Pixel 2 XL, Honor 9 Lite, Oppo F7, Zenfone 3s MAX and more

We have boiled down a list of upcoming smartphones that will be ship with the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The list includes smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy A6, Samsung Galaxy A6 plus, Huawei Enjoy 7S, Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 3, Xiaomi Black Shark, Huawei Nova 2S, CAT S61 , Vivo X21, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact , Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A6 plus Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Huawei Enjoy 7S Key Specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Alcatel 3V Key Specs

6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display

1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16GB onboard storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash

8 MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 3 Key Specs

5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

1.3GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Black Shark Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Joy UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Huawei Nova 2S Key Specs

6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 LCD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 85% NTSC color gamut,

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 960 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) processor + i6 co-processor, Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera, LED flash

4G LTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging CAT S61 Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super Bright outdoor display with auto wet finger and glove support

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storge

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4500mAh buil-in battery with Quick Charge 4.0 Vivo X21 Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Key Specs

4.6-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging Motorola Moto G6 Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G6 Plus Key Specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto G6 Play Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto E5 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto E5 Plus Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto E5 Play Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 / 427 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water repellent coating (p2i)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery LG G7 ThinQ Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 3.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging ZTE Blade V9 Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080p pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Huawei Y6 2018 Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging Huawei Enjoy 8 Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 Key Specs

5.99-Inch HD+ 19:9 Touchscreen

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM 32GB ROM

Android Oreo

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

Single/Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery LG V30S ThinQ Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging