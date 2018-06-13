Flipkart and Amazon's best offers on Android Nougat smartphones

Related Articles
It is raining discounts, offers and deals everywhere. Many online retailers are offering several discounts right in time for the festive season.
The online retailers Flipkart and Amazon are hosting their Big Billion Days sale and Great Indian sale until September 24 providing a slew of offers on a range of products including smartphones.
SEE ALSO: Amazon and Filpkart offers on best smartphones for this festival season
Especially, the Android Nougat smartphones are available at considerable discount on these platforms. Giben that Google has released the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the Nougat OS is present even in entry-level smartphones.
Everyday, we have been listing different category of smartphones available at discount during the festive sale. Today, we have come up with the best offers on the Android Nougat smartphones on both Flipkart and Amazon.
Those who are interested in upgrading to one such phone should definitely scroll down to know more details.
34% off on Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3450mAh battery
20% off on Sony Xperia XZ Dual (Platinum)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
7% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (Gold, 16GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
48% off on LG V20 LGH990DS (Titan)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
7% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Orchid Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
3% off on Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual (Deepsea Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
16% off on HTC U11 (Solar Red, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Lenovo K8 Plus (Venom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens
- secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Motorola Moto C Plus (Fine Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
5% off on Samsung Galaxy On Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
11% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0