Flipkart and Amazon's best offers on Android Nougat smartphones

It is raining discounts, offers and deals everywhere. Many online retailers are offering several discounts right in time for the festive season.

The online retailers Flipkart and Amazon are hosting their Big Billion Days sale and Great Indian sale until September 24 providing a slew of offers on a range of products including smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Amazon and Filpkart offers on best smartphones for this festival season

Especially, the Android Nougat smartphones are available at considerable discount on these platforms. Giben that Google has released the Android 8.0 Oreo update, the Nougat OS is present even in entry-level smartphones.

Everyday, we have been listing different category of smartphones available at discount during the festive sale. Today, we have come up with the best offers on the Android Nougat smartphones on both Flipkart and Amazon.

Those who are interested in upgrading to one such phone should definitely scroll down to know more details.

34% off on Google Pixel XL (Quite Black, 32GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Fingerprint sensor

12.3MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh battery 20% off on Sony Xperia XZ Dual (Platinum) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

23MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

2900 mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology 7% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt (Gold, 16GB) Key Features 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 48% off on LG V20 LGH990DS (Titan) Key Features 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 7% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32GB) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Orchid Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery 3% off on Sony Xperia XZ Premium Dual (Deepsea Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybird Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3230mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 16% off on HTC U11 (Solar Red, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Key Features 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Lenovo K8 Plus (Venom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens

secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Motorola Moto C Plus (Fine Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM) Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Dual (nano) SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge 5% off on Samsung Galaxy On Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 11% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Key Features 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0