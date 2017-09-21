Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Top Hot Discounts on iPhone 7, Galaxy S8 Plus, Google Pixel and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has debuted today and will go on until September 24. The online retailer is providing a lot of offers and discounts on a wide variety of products including the high-end and premium smartphones in the market.

In addition to the lucrative deals and discounts on smartphones, Flipkart is also offering cash back offers, exchange offers, no cost EMI and more on a slew of products during the four-day Big Billion Days sale.

If you want to upgrade to a high-end smartphone, then this is the right time for the purchase as several models are available at great discounts.

Some of the options that are available at valuable discount and irresistible deals during the Big Billion Days sale include the Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Google Pixel, Asus ZenFone AR, Sony Xperia Z5 and more. To know the complete list of such premium smartphones, you can take a look at the list given below.

