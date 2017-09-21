Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Top Hot Discounts on iPhone 7, Galaxy S8 Plus, Google Pixel and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has debuted today and will go on until September 24. The online retailer is providing a lot of offers and discounts on a wide variety of products including the high-end and premium smartphones in the market.
In addition to the lucrative deals and discounts on smartphones, Flipkart is also offering cash back offers, exchange offers, no cost EMI and more on a slew of products during the four-day Big Billion Days sale.
If you want to upgrade to a high-end smartphone, then this is the right time for the purchase as several models are available at great discounts.
Some of the options that are available at valuable discount and irresistible deals during the Big Billion Days sale include the Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Google Pixel, Asus ZenFone AR, Sony Xperia Z5 and more. To know the complete list of such premium smartphones, you can take a look at the list given below.
15% off on Apple iPhone 7
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
12% off on Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
22% off on Google Pixel
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR RAM
- 32GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,770mAh battery
Asus Zenfone AR (No Cost EMIs from Rs 5,556/month)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display, NTSC over 100%, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium (No Cost EMIs from ₹4,999/month)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (3840×2160 pixels) Triluminos Display at 806 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- 23MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 3430mAh Battery with STAMINA mode, Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
10% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Samsung Galaxy S8 (No Cost EMIs from Rs 3,217/month)
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy c9 Pro
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
18% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
9% off on OPPO F3 Plus
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Dual (Gold, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB /64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 23MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging