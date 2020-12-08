Just In
Don't Miss
- News Full potential of SAARC can only be realised in atmosphere free of terror, says PM Modi
- Movies Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's Mehendi: The Mega Family Comes Together For The Special Night!
- Education MHT CET Counselling Dates 2020: Check MHT CET Counselling 2020 Registration Process
- Sports India vs Australia: Mitchell Swepson reveals his plan against Virat Kohli, says it worked
- Finance Govt Invites Fresh Bids For Disinvestment In Pawan Hans
- Lifestyle 13 Incredible Health Benefits Of Longan Fruit
- Automobiles Hero MotoSports Announces 2021 Dakar Rally Team: Here Are All Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In December
Flipkart Apple Days 2020 Sale: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones
Flipkart is one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the Indian market. The online shopping store has become a one-stop destination for shoppers to buy products while sitting in the comfort of their home or on-the-go. The brand is well-known for hosting sales where several products are offered with hard-to-miss deals. Flipkart is now hosting the Apple Days sale where you will be able to grab Apple smartphones at a discounted price.
During the sale, the Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone mini are selling with a limited period price cut. Not just the latest iPhone 12 series, but previous iPhone models such as the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE can be bought with a discount offer. In this article, we have listed the models and offers which you can gran during the Apple Days Sale On Flipkart.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Offers:
- Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 7,767/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction
- Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12
Offers:
- Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 9,434/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction
- Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Offers:
- Bank Offer Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 14,434/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer Rs 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction
- Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Offers:
- Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)
- Bank Offer Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 14,434/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction
- Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone SE 2020
Offers:
- Bank Offer Flat INR Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction
- Special PriceExtra Rs. 6,901 off(price inclusive of discount)
- Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 3,667/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XR
Offers:
- Bank Offer Flat INR Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI
- Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction
- Special PriceExtra Rs. 6,901 off(price inclusive of discount)
- Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 4,556/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Offers:
- Bank Offer Flat INR Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI
- Bank Offer5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction
- Special PriceExtra Rs. 26,601 off(price inclusive of discount)
- Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card
- No cost EMI Rs. 8,889/month. Standard EMI also available
- Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
95,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960