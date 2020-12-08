Flipkart Apple Days 2020 Sale: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones

During the sale, the Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone mini are selling with a limited period price cut. Not just the latest iPhone 12 series, but previous iPhone models such as the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE can be bought with a discount offer. In this article, we have listed the models and offers which you can gran during the Apple Days Sale On Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Offers:

Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 7,767/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction

Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12

Offers:

Bank Offer Rs. 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 9,434/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction

Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Offers:

Bank Offer Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 14,434/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer Rs 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction

Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Offers:

Bank Offer Rs. 1,500 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card (Non-EMI)

Bank Offer Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 14,434/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction

Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Offers:

Bank Offer Flat INR Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction

Special PriceExtra Rs. 6,901 off(price inclusive of discount)

Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 3,667/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone XR

Offers:

Bank Offer Flat INR Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI

Bank Offer 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction

Special PriceExtra Rs. 6,901 off(price inclusive of discount)

Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 4,556/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Offers:

Bank Offer Flat INR Rs. 1,750 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Credit/Debit EMI

Bank Offer5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer Rs. 100 Off on BOB Mastercard debit card first time transaction

Special PriceExtra Rs. 26,601 off(price inclusive of discount)

Partner Offer Rs. 2,000 Flipkart Gift Card on Every 1000th Transaction with a new Visa Debit/Credit Card

No cost EMI Rs. 8,889/month. Standard EMI also available

Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs