Flipkart Mobile Bonanza December 2020: Discount Offer On Smartphones
Flipkart is back with the Mobile Bonanza sale for December 2020. As we are approaching closer to the end of 2020, it looks like the e-commerce retailer is gearing up to increase its sales by attractive buyers during the holiday season. This time too, the e-commerce portal has teamed up with partners to lure buyers with enticing offers and discounts.
Well, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza December 2020 sale will run for four days starting from December 7 to December 10 and it claims that bestsellers across price points will be available at the lowest pricing. Also, there is no-cost EMI on select smartphones on buying them during this sale.
In addition to the discounts from Flipkart's side, it has teamed up with HDFC Bank. Eventually, buyers who choose to purchase smartphones using an HDFC Bank credit card or debit card will get a flat instant discount of Rs. 1,750. Also, there will be EMI on both debit and credit cards from the bank. There are unbeatable discounts on flagship smartphones and some new launches and flash sales as during the Mobile Bonanza December 2020 sale. Having said that, check out the offers you can avail on smartphones from here.
16% Off On Realme C11
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
18% Off On Redmi 9i
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
19% Off On Narzo 20
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
10% Off On Mi 10T
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 MAh Battery
22% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
17% Off On Poco M2 Pro
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
14% Off On iPhone XR
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
60% Off On LG G8X
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70s
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
16% Off On Realme X50 Pro
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP B&W depth camera
- 32MP + 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
20% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
11% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
27% Off On Motorola Edge+
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
17% Off On Asus ROG 3
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.59-Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 3.1GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865+
- 8GB/12GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 6000mAh Battery
50% Off On Motorola Razr
This Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
