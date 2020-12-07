Flipkart Mobile Bonanza December 2020: Discount Offer On Smartphones

Well, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza December 2020 sale will run for four days starting from December 7 to December 10 and it claims that bestsellers across price points will be available at the lowest pricing. Also, there is no-cost EMI on select smartphones on buying them during this sale.

In addition to the discounts from Flipkart's side, it has teamed up with HDFC Bank. Eventually, buyers who choose to purchase smartphones using an HDFC Bank credit card or debit card will get a flat instant discount of Rs. 1,750. Also, there will be EMI on both debit and credit cards from the bank. There are unbeatable discounts on flagship smartphones and some new launches and flash sales as during the Mobile Bonanza December 2020 sale. Having said that, check out the offers you can avail on smartphones from here.

16% Off On Realme C11

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

18% Off On Redmi 9i

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

19% Off On Narzo 20

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

10% Off On Mi 10T

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB Type-C

5000 MAh Battery

22% Off On Samsung Galaxy F41

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

17% Off On Poco M2 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

14% Off On iPhone XR

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP Rear Camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

60% Off On LG G8X

Key Specs

6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

12MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70s

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

16% Off On Realme X50 Pro

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP B&W depth camera

32MP + 8MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

20% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

11% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

27% Off On Motorola Edge+

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

17% Off On Asus ROG 3

Key Specs

6.59-Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

3.1GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865+

8GB/12GB RAM With 128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 64MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Camera

In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

6000mAh Battery

50% Off On Motorola Razr

Key Specs