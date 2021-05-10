ENGLISH

    Flipkart Apple Days May 2021 Sale: Discount Offer On iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, And More

    By
    |

    E-commerce sales on smartphones and other accessories have been in trend for a long now. The success of online sales has let the manufacturers route this approach for smartphone sales on their official websites. Amazon and Flipkart have been hosting such special discount sales on smartphones. However, the former recently postponed its Prime Day sale in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

    Flipkart Apple Days May 2021 Sale
     

    But, you can still go ahead and grab your favorite iPhone at discounted prices. The Apple Days sale is currently live online where different models such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone XE, and more are selling at cheaper rates. What all are the offers and how much discount you can avail of your favorite iPhone model during this sale? Let' find out:

    iPhone 12

    iPhone 12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

    iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

    iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.

     

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro
     

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,25,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (3% off)

    iPhone 12 Mini is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,25,900 onwards during the sale.

    Apple IPhone 12 Pro Max

    Apple IPhone 12 Pro Max

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,25,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (3% off)

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,25,900 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 48,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (10% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MR: 47,900 (22% off)

    Apple iPhone XR is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

     

     

    Apple iPhone SE

    Apple iPhone SE

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs, 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (22% off)

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs, 30,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs, 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)
    i
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs, 74,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2021

