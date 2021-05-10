Flipkart Apple Days May 2021 Sale: Discount Offer On iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, And More

But, you can still go ahead and grab your favorite iPhone at discounted prices. The Apple Days sale is currently live online where different models such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone XE, and more are selling at cheaper rates. What all are the offers and how much discount you can avail of your favorite iPhone model during this sale? Let' find out:

iPhone 12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,25,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (3% off)

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,25,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple IPhone 12 Pro Max

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,25,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (3% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,25,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 48,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (10% off)

Apple iPhone 11 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone XR

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MR: 47,900 (22% off)

Apple iPhone XR is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs, 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (22% off)

Apple iPhone SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs, 30,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs, 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs, 74,999 onwards during the sale.