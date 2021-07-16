Flipkart Apple Days Sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, And More

We all know the iPhone 12 series are currently the latest smartphone model available in the market. Here, you can get the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 77,900 and Rs. 67,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at the Flipkart Apple Days Sale will cost just Rs. 1,15,900 and Rs. 1,35,900, respectively.

The Flipkart Apple Days Sale is also offering a couple of slightly older iPhone models at a discount rate. For instance, the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro get an 8 percent and a 29 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 74,999, respectively.

Apart from these, one can even check out the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR models. The Flipkart Apple Days Sale is offering a 16 percent discount on the iPhone XR and a 19 percent discount on the iPhone SE. This brings down the price to Rs. 39,999 for the iPhone XR and Rs. 31,999 for the iPhone SE. Now isn't this the best time to get an iPhone?

Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs.67,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (2% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (White, 64 GB) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.67,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Graphite, 128 GB)

Deal Price: Rs.1,15,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (3% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Graphite, 128 GB) is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.1,15,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Pacific Blue, 256 GB)

Deal Price: Rs.1,35,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,39,900 (2% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Pacific Blue, 256 GB) is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.1,35,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs.49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)

Apple iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.49,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs.39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (16% off)

Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.39,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE (White, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs.31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (19% off)

Apple iPhone SE (White, 64 GB) is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.31,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs.74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB) is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Apple Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.74,999 onwards during the sale.