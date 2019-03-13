Flipkart Asus OMG Days: Best Asus smartphones for every price range Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's new sale plan termed as "ASUS OMG Days" has been already started and will end on 14th March 2019. During this sale, users can get some of the best ASUS phones at many amazing discounts and other promising deals. Below, you will find a list of some ASUS devices.

This scheme comes with some of the best offers. These are extra 5% off with Axis Bank buzz credit card, no cost EMI, better exchange and cashback offers, get an extra good amount as off, and Complete Mobile Protection at Just Rs.99. You get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. The consumers also can get extra Rs. 1,000 off over regular exchange offers. You can buy mobile back covers are also listed starting at Rs. 99, and Flipkart has listed all the deals on a dedicated page for the Asus OMG Days sale. For details, you can check the list below.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 mAh Battery Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Key Specs 5.45-inch display that comes with 720p resolution

Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor which is coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage

Expandable up to 256GB via microSD card

13-megapixel single rear camera with f/2.0 aperture

5-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture with LED flash support

Dual Sim (Nano + Nano)

Android 8.0(Oreo)

3000 mah battery

4G VoLTE Asus ZenFone 5z Key Specs 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max M2 Key Specs 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and pairs Adreno 506 GPU

It ships in two variants - 3GB RAM / 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM / 64GB storage variant

Dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor

8-megapixel selfie camera with a selfie flash

Dual Sim (Nano + Nano)

Android 8.1(Oreo)

4000 mah battery

Dual 4G VoLTE

Fingerprint sensor

4000 mAh battery with quick charging