Just In
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Removes Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Arrival Details; Is The Launch Postponed?
- 5 hrs ago Realme 8s 5G Review: Should It Be On Your Buying List?
- 6 hrs ago DIZO Watch 2, Watch Pro With SpO2 Sensor Launched In India; Specs, Price, And Sale Date
- 6 hrs ago Dizo Watch 2 First Impressions: Big Display, 15-Sports Modes & Up To 10-Days Battery
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki WagonR Spied Testing Near Bangalore; Design Similar To The Previous-Generation WagonR
- News Afghanistan can't sustain puppet govt: Imran Khan
- Movies Manoj Bajpayee: OTT Has Been The Only Saviour For The Entertainment Industry Amid Pandemic
- Sports Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding announces retirement from commentary
- Finance Is e-Aadhaar Valid As A Proof of Identity? Check Details Here
- Education TS LAWCET PGLCET Result 2021 Declared, Follow These Steps To Check Your Results On LAWCET.TSCHE.Ac.In
- Lifestyle Richa Chadha, Jacqueline Fernandez, And Other Divas Flaunt Their Traditional Best
- Travel Why You Should Visit India's Least-Visited Beautiful Places
Flipkart Best Exchange Offer On Apple iPhone12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, And More
Apple has officially launched the iPhone 13 series of smartphones, powered by the A15 Bionic processor. As soon as the new phones became officially, the older generation iPhones have gotten a massive price cut in India.
Flipkart is now offering exchange offers on several popular iPhones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 11. Here are all the top deals from the Flipkart Best Exchange Offer program.
iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)
Offer:
Buy without Exchange Rs. 66,999
Buy with Exchange,up to Rs. 15,000 off
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone SE (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Buy without Exchange Rs. 32,999
Buy with Exchange,up to Rs. 15,000 off
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
iPhone XR (Yellow, 128 GB)
Offer:
Buy without Exchange Rs. 47,999
Buy with Exchange,up to Rs. 15,000 off
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
iPhone 12 Mini (Purple, 128 GB)
Offer:
Buy without Exchange Rs. 64,999
Buy with Exchange, up to Rs. 15,000 off
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone 12 Pro (Graphite, 128 GB)
Offer:
Buy without Exchange, Rs. 115,900
Buy with Exchange, up to Rs. 15,000 off
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Chargin
iPhone 11 Pro Max (Gold, 64 GB)
Offer:
Buy without Exchange, Rs. 117,100
Buy with Exchange, up to Rs. 15,000 off
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
7,999
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181