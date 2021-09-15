Flipkart Best Exchange Offer On Apple iPhone12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, And More

Flipkart is now offering exchange offers on several popular iPhones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 11. Here are all the top deals from the Flipkart Best Exchange Offer program.

iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)

Offer:

Buy without Exchange Rs. 66,999

Buy with Exchange,up to Rs. 15,000 off

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

iPhone SE (Black, 64 GB)

Offer:

Buy without Exchange Rs. 32,999

Buy with Exchange,up to Rs. 15,000 off

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

iPhone XR (Yellow, 128 GB)

Offer:

Buy without Exchange Rs. 47,999

Buy with Exchange,up to Rs. 15,000 off

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

iPhone 12 Mini (Purple, 128 GB)

Offer:

Buy without Exchange Rs. 64,999

Buy with Exchange, up to Rs. 15,000 off

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

iPhone 12 Pro (Graphite, 128 GB)

Offer:

Buy without Exchange, Rs. 115,900

Buy with Exchange, up to Rs. 15,000 off

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Chargin

iPhone 11 Pro Max (Gold, 64 GB)

Offer:

Buy without Exchange, Rs. 117,100

Buy with Exchange, up to Rs. 15,000 off

Key Specs