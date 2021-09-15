iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12: Should You Really Upgrade? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 13 series with upgraded specs. The lineup now includes the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is the same as the iPhone 12 series. We have listed out the differences between the next-gen iPhone 13 and the older iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12: Price Factor

Starting with the price factor, the iPhone 13 base model starts from Rs. 79,990 for the 128GB and the 512GB iPhone 13 is priced at Rs. 1,09,900. The iPhone 13 Mini is slightly cheaper, just like the iPhone 12 Mini. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 price in India has gone down over the past year. Moreover, soon after the iPhone 13 launch, the iPhone 12 series now starts from Rs. 66,990 for the base 64 GB variant.

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12: Design Details

Moving on, the iPhone 13 models pack a Super Retina XDR OLED display and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The iPhone 12 also packed a Super Retina XDR OLDED display, but the key difference between the generations is its brightness. The new iPhone 13 packs 1200 nits peak brightness, which is 28 percent brighter than its precursor.

Simply put, the iPhone 13 can reach 800 nits brightness on normal usage, while the iPhone 12 could support 625 nits during normal usage. Plus, the Pro models on the iPhone 13 lineup get ProMotion refresh rate and True Tone panels that support P3 wide color gamut and viewing formats such as the HDR10 and HLG.

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12: Hardware Performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 13 series gets a more powerful A15 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm architecture. The processor packs 6 core CPUs with four efficiency cores and two high-performance cores. Compared to other models, the iPhone 13 chipset can deliver 30 percent faster graphics and can even last two-and-a-half hours longer than the iPhone 12.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 gets its power from the A14 Bionic chipset, which is also a capable chipset packing the first-gen 5nm process. When the A14 chip was announced, it debuted with a 16-core NPU that is 80% faster than the previous generation. To note, both the models support 5G and over top-notch performance in their own capabilities.

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12: Camera Capabilities

The major upgrade on the iPhone 13 is in the camera department. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini get a newly designed dual-lens camera system with two lenses placed diagonally. The camera setup features a 12MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.6 aperture, 26mm focal length, and 100% focus pixels.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max get a triple-camera setup that packs a Cinematography mode with sensor-shift OIS technology and sophisticated computational algorithms. The iPhone 12 series also debuted with powerful cameras, with similar dual-lens for the Mini and vanilla models. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max got triple-lens as well. However, the iPhone 13's camera prowess is significantly improved.

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12: Which Should You Buy?

When the iPhone 12 launched, it was considered to be highly advanced, especially with the A14 Bionic chip. Now, a generation later, the iPhone 13 is much more progressed with several upgrades. However, the iPhone 13 series is still underwhelming when you compare the price tag and the upgrades offered.

Either way, both phones are powerful tools. If your budget permits, getting the latest iPhone 13 model makes sense. Moreover, if you're already using an iPhone 12 model, it doesn't make sense to get the latest model. Plus, the iPhone 12 series are now at a discount and are still way ahead of their Android counterparts.

Best Mobiles in India