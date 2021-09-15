ENGLISH

    Price Drop: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini New Price In India

    By
    |

    Just a few hours back, the iPhone 13 series was unveiled alongside the next-generation iPad, iPad mini and Apple Watch Series 7. While the release date of the new iPhones in India is yet to be revealed, the company has announced price cuts on the previous generation models, including iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

     
    Price Drop: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini New Price

    Previously, the Apple iPhone 11 received a price cut last year after the launch of the iPhone 12. This was the first official price cut on its MRP. Likewise, this is the first official price cut on the pricing of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini since their debut in 2020.

    Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Price Cut

    Going by the same, the iPhone 11 will be available at a relatively lesser amount as it has got Rs. 5,000 price cut on both the storage configurations - 64GB and 128GB. Notably, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 has been discontinued. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 has received a whopping price cut of Rs. 14,000 and the iPhone 12 mini has got a price cut of Rs. 10,000. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max seem to be discontinued as these have been replaced by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that are priced the same.

    While these are the standard MRP offered by Apple, there are third-party sellers that make these devices even cheaper. You can these yesteryear iPhone models at relatively lesser pricing via online retailers as well.

    Check out the pricing of the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models before the price cut and after the price cut due to the launch of the iPhone 13 series from the table below.

    ModelOld MRP New MRP
    iPhone 11 64GBRs. 54,900 Rs. 49,900
    iPhone 11 128GBRs. 59,900Rs. 54,900
    iPhone 12 mini 64GBRs. 69,900Rs. 59,900
    iPhone 12 mini 128GBRs. 74,900Rs. 64,900
    iPhone 12 mini 256GBRs. 84,900Rs. 74,900
    iPhone 12 64GBRs. 79,900Rs. 65,900
    iPhone 12 128GBRs. 84,900Rs. 70,900
    iPhone 12 256GBRs. 94,900Rs. 80,900

    So, if you want to buy an iPhone and you were waiting for a discount, then this price drop on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone mini might impress you. Do take a look at further discounts and offers online to make a purchase.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 11:34 [IST]
