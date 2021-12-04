Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal: Discount Offers On Best Premium Smartphones

Going into the details, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal is offering a huge discount on some Motorola smartphones. For instance, one can get the Motorola Edge 20 Pro at a 23 percent discount for just Rs.34,999. One can also check out a huge discount on the Asus ROG Phone 3 and the ROG Phone 5 at the ongoing Flipkart sale.

Apart from these, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal is offering several Vivo phones at a discount. For instance, the Vivo X70 Pro is available for just Rs. 46,990. Similarly, the Vivo X60 and the Vivo V21 5G are available with discount deals.

The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal is offering the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini with a 15 percent and a 24 percent discount, respectively. One can also check out the Realme GT 5G and the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G at a discount at the ongoing Flipkart sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Iridescent Cloud, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (23% off)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% off)

vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs. 55,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (15% off)

iPhone 12 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 55,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Blue, 64 GB)

Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (24% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo V21 5G (Neon Spark, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% off)

vivo V21 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off)

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 42,990 (18% off)

vivo X60 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT 5G (Dashing Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999 (7% off)

Realme GT 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 57,999 (32% off)

Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at 32% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale.