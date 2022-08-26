Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Battery Life 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

5G deployment in India has been grabbing headlines as telcos gear up to rollout out the advanced network. For the same, users have to be ready with 5G smartphones. The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022 is offering a huge discount on 5G smartphones. Gizbot has brought to you a list of discount deals on some of the best battery 5G smartphones under Rs. 20,000 at the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022.

This list includes smartphones from many brands like Poco, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Realme, and more. The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022 is offering a discount on the Poco X4 Pro 5G for Rs. 16,999 and the Realme 9 5G SE for Rs. 19,999. As one of the best battery 5G smartphones, buyers can also get the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for Rs. 16,999.

The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022 is also offering a huge discount on Motorola 5G smartphones with good batteries. This list includes the Moto G60, Moto G71 5G, and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion - costing Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

If you're looking for powerful 5G phones with a good battery, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022 has many offers on Oppo phones. These include the Oppo K10 5G and the Oppo A53s 5G for Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively. Similarly, one can also check out the Infinix Zero 5G and the Lava Agni smartphones.

POCO X4 Pro 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off) POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at a 29% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA G60 (Li-Po 6000 mAh Battery with 20W Fast charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (31% off) MOTOROLA G60 5G is available at a 31% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO K10 (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 33W Fast charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off) OPPO K10 is available at a 21% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale. Moto G71 5G ( Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 30W Fast charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (30% off) Moto G71 5G is available at a 30% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 25W Fast charging 25) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off) Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at a 29% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale. Realme 9 5G SE (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 30w Fast Charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (20% off) Realme 9 5G SE is available at a 20% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale. Infinix Zero 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery With 33W Fast Charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (32% off) Infinix Zero 5G is available at a 32% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale. LAVA AGNI (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (25% off) LAVA AGNI is available at a 25% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO A53s 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 10W Fast Charging)) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (5% off) OPPO A53s 5G is available at a 5% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale. MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G (Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 30W Fast charging) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off) MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G is available at a 28% discount during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

