Best 5G Wireless Charging Smartphones To Buy In India In 2022

Wireless charging is one such feature that is predominantly seen on high-end smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple. However, there are a few exceptions like the recently launched Nothing Phone (1).

If you are in the market for a 5G capable smartphone with wireless charging support, then you have come to the right place. Here are some of the best 5G capable smartphones that you can buy in India with support for wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (This Device Supports 15W Qi wireless charging) Price: Rs. 1,02,999

Key Specs 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging OnePlus 10 Pro (This Device Supports 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 66,999 (8GB RAM)

Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G (This Device Supports 15W Qi wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 89,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

12 MP + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE

3700mAh battery with 25w fast charging Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (This Device Supports 25W fast charging, WPC Qi wireless fast charging, Wireless PowerShare) Price: Rs. 32,889

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 OS

12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5

4,500 mAh Battery Apple iPhone 13 (This Device Supports MagSafe wireless charging, fast charging) Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs 6.1-inch OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (This Device Supports 50W wireless second charge / 10W Wireless rechargeable) Price: Rs. 66,999

Key Specs 6.73-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GBstorage

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

4,600 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (This Device Supports MagSafe wireless charging, fast charging) Price: Rs. 1,28,900

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery OnePlus 9 Pro (This Device Supports 50W wireless charging) Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G (This Device Supports 15W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 154,999

Key Specs 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch 23.1:9 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage

Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano) and one eSIM

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE

4,400 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging iQOO 9 Pro 5G (This Device Supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging) Price: Rs. 64,990

Key Specs 6.78-inch Quad HD+ cuved E5 LTPO AMOLED 20:9

aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB storage

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

4700mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging Nothing Phone (1) (This Device Supports 15W Qi wireless charging with dual charging support, 5W reverse charging) Price: Rs. 39,999 (12GB RAM)

Key Specs 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

4500mAh battery with support for 33W PD3.0 wired charging

