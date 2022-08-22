Just In
Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 & More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable phones were recently launched globally. Bringing in a few upgrades and design overhauls, these two foldable phones have been trending for a while. Our list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes these two devices and more. For instance, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max has also been raging on the internet. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.
Foldable phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi MIX Fold2 have been on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. it also includes flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z S22 Ultra 5G which ships with the S Pen stylus.
Speaking of flagships, the Gizbot list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes the Motorola Edge 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max and the previous-gen iPhone 13 Pro Max have also been trending.
Apart from these premium smartphones, mid-rangers from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. These phones include the Vivo 25 Pro, Redmi Note 11, and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Screen
- iOS 16
- Apple A16 Bionic chipset
- Hexa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM
- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion, non-removable Battery with fast Charging
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Key Specs
- 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- 6.2-inch 23.1:9 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1
- Dual SIM and one eSIM
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging
Motorola Edge (2022)
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G610 MC3 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12
- 50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G sub-6 + mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging
vivo V25 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP autofocus front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE + Bluetooth 5.0
- 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2
Key Specs
- Internal - 8.02-inch OLED display
- External - 6.56 -inch Full HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED 21:9 display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB / 512GB /1TB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
Motorola Moto X30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 53° curved display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Plus 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with MyUI 4.0
- Dual SIM
- 200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,610 mAh/4,450 mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging
