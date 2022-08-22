Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 & More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 foldable phones were recently launched globally. Bringing in a few upgrades and design overhauls, these two foldable phones have been trending for a while. Our list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes these two devices and more. For instance, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max has also been raging on the internet. Here's everything you need to know about Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

Foldable phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi MIX Fold2 have been on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. it also includes flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z S22 Ultra 5G which ships with the S Pen stylus.

Speaking of flagships, the Gizbot list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones also includes the Motorola Edge 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max and the previous-gen iPhone 13 Pro Max have also been trending.

Apart from these premium smartphones, mid-rangers from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. These phones include the Vivo 25 Pro, Redmi Note 11, and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumoured Key Specs 6.7 inches Screen

iOS 16

Apple A16 Bionic chipset

Hexa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM

48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery with fast Charging Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Key Specs 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch 23.1:9 HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1

Dual SIM and one eSIM

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging Motorola Edge (2022) Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G610 MC3 GPU

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12

50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G sub-6 + mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging vivo V25 Pro Key Specs 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP autofocus front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE + Bluetooth 5.0

5,000 mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs 6.7-inch OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Key Specs Internal - 8.02-inch OLED display

External - 6.56 -inch Full HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED 21:9 display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB / 512GB /1TB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

50MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery Motorola Moto X30 Pro Key Specs 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 53° curved display

Up to 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Plus 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with MyUI 4.0

Dual SIM

200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera

60MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.2

4,610 mAh/4,450 mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging

