Just In
- 9 min ago Here’s How Samsung Repair Mode Feature Addresses Privacy Concerns
- 18 min ago How To Fix WhatsApp For PC Not Working On Windows 11; Step-By-Step Guide
- 46 min ago BGMI Ban: Esports Premier League Finals Postponed Until Issue Is Resolved
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Large Dynamic Driver Goes Official
Don't Miss
- Education BITSAT 2022 Admit Card Released At bitsadmission.com; Download From Here
- Finance India's Manufacturing Activity Touches 8-Month High, In July On New Orders: Survey
- Lifestyle Indian Army Dog ‘Axel’ Attains Martyrdom During Anti-Terrorism Operation In Kashmir
- Automobiles Bajaj Triumph Motorcycle To Be Launched In 2023 - Royal Enfield, Yezdi Rival
- News West Bengal Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 4-5 new faces in: Mamata Banerjee
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Refuses To Give Pregnancy Tips To Alia Bhatt; 'Why Would I Give Tips To Her?'
- Travel Lake Eyre: The Lake That Isn't
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 1, 2022
Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
Nothing Phone (1) is among the top trending smartphones right now. The phone has managed to create hype in the smartphone market, making consumers curious about the product. The smartphone comes at a price of around Rs. 30,000. However, this doesn't mean there aren't any other good smartphones with 8GB RAM in the segment. There are a lot of options that buyers can choose from.
In this article, we have pitted the Nothing Phone (1) against other smartphones such as the OPPO Reno8 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Xiaomi Redmi K50i 256GB, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and many other phones that fall under the same price segment. If you are someone looking for a good 8GB RAM smartphone apart from the Nothing Phone (1), this article is for you.
OPPO Reno8 5G
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Wi-Fi
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
Price: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Redmi K50i 256GB
Price: Rs. 28,999
Key Specs
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G
- 5,080 mAh battery
Moto G82 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 22,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ pOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with My UX
- 50MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Motorola Edge 20
Price: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
17,041
-
39,999
-
26,020
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
15,877
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119