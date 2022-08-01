ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

    By
    |

    Nothing Phone (1) is among the top trending smartphones right now. The phone has managed to create hype in the smartphone market, making consumers curious about the product. The smartphone comes at a price of around Rs. 30,000. However, this doesn't mean there aren't any other good smartphones with 8GB RAM in the segment. There are a lot of options that buyers can choose from.

     
    Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative 8GB RAM Smartphones

    In this article, we have pitted the Nothing Phone (1) against other smartphones such as the OPPO Reno8 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Xiaomi Redmi K50i 256GB, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and many other phones that fall under the same price segment. If you are someone looking for a good 8GB RAM smartphone apart from the Nothing Phone (1), this article is for you.

    OPPO Reno8 5G

    OPPO Reno8 5G

    Price: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Wi-Fi
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

    Price: Rs. 28,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Redmi K50i 256GB
     

    Redmi K50i 256GB

    Price: Rs. 28,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G
    • 5,080 mAh battery
    Moto G82 8GB RAM

    Moto G82 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 22,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ pOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 12 with My UX
    • 50MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Motorola Edge 20

    Motorola Edge 20

    Price: Rs. 27,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Android 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Price: Rs. 26,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X