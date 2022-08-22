Just In
Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best 5G Smartphones
India is entering the 5G era as telecom operators are gearing up to launch their 5G services. This makes it ideal for smartphone buyers to look out for 5G offerings. There are several 5G smartphones out there from various brands across price points. Online retailer Flipkart is hosting the Electronics Sale 2022, wherein you can upgrade to a 5G smartphone.
It is recommended that you upgrade to one after checking the number of 5G bands these devices support. You should always look out for a smartphone with support for a maximum number of 5G bands. While high-end devices meet this requirement, you can get your hands on one such smartphone at a discount during the ongoing Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G (Stealth Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,999 (14% off)
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at a 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F4 5G (Night Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (14% off)
POCO F4 5G is available at a 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)
Realme 8s 5G is available at a 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (Force Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is available at a 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo V21 5G (Dusk Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 27,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (15% off)
vivo V21 5G is available at a 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,990 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (32% off)
Infinix Zero 5G is available at a 32% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO K10 5G (Ocean Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (21% off)
OPPO K10 5G is available at a 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at a 25% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (33% off)
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available at a 33% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI Note 10T 5G (Mint Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)
REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at a 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA Edge 20 Fusion 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (28% off)
REDMI Note 10T 5G is available at a 28% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
vivo T1 Pro 5G (Turbo Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,990 (17% off)
vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at a 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (30% off)
Moto G71 5G is available at a 30% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
