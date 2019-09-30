Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offers On Samsung Smartphones

To recall, Flipkart is offering 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards. Besides, you will get 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, Complete Mobile Protection plan, warranty services, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus At Rs. 73,799

The starting EMI of the handset is Rs. 10,211 per month. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 7,100 on buying the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S9 At Rs. 29,999

The price of the handset after 52% off now starts at Rs. 29,999. While buying the smartphone, you will get an exchange up to Rs. 14,000.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus At Rs. 34,999

It is available at an EMI from Rs. 2,917 per month. The phone can be purchased at other standard EMI plans. You will also get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A50 At Rs. 16,999

It can be purchased with an EMI starting at Rs. 3,582 per month. There are other standard EMI plans which you can use to buy the device. You will also get an exchange up to Rs. 16,500 off on the phone, and an extra Rs. 2,500 off over regular exchange value.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 At Rs. 69,999

While buying the handset, you will get an extra Rs. 6,000 cashback on ICIC bank credit and debit cards. You will also get up to Rs. 20,000 off as an exchange on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus At Rs. 79,999

You will get an extra discount of Rs. 5,001 on the smartphone. And, the starting EMI for the device is at Rs. 10,000 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A50s At Rs. 22,990

The handset is currently priced at Rs. 22, 999 via Flipkart. You will get up to Rs. 17,000 off as an exchange on the phone. The highlights include a 6GB RAM module, 4,000 mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A80 At Rs. 47,990

The handset is available with different EMI plans on both some credit and debit cards. It is available with an extra discount of Rs. 4,010.

Samsung Galaxy A30s At Rs. 16,999

You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off over regular exchange value on this handset. It is priced at Rs. 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option.

Samsung Galaxy A10s At Rs. 9,499

The Galaxy A10s price is available at Rs. 16,999 with 10% off. It comes with a full HD display, 4,000 mAh battery, Exynos 7904 processor, and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M40 At Rs. 20,999

The smartphone is priced for Rs. 20,370 with an extra discount of Rs. 2,991. In addition, you will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on ICICI credit cards on the device. And, you can purchase it at an EMI from Rs. 965/month.