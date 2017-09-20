Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Dussehra offers on budget to mid-range 4G Smartphones

The festive season is right around the corner and Flipkart is all set to use the opportunity and offer Indian consumers great deals across a plethora of products available on its online store. Yes! The BIG BILLION DAYS are back and if you haven't set a reminder already now is the best time to do so.

The Big Billion sale will last three days starting September 22nd and will last up to September 24th. If you are looking forward to grab the best deals on smartphones and gadgets both old and new, Flipkart is the venue for you.

This year has been quite eventful so far as we saw several excellent mobile phones roll out into the Indian market. While several potential buyers have already locked the date and time to grab their favourite devices, many of you might still be confused on the details.

Worry no more, because we have come up with a list of most enticing smartphone deals that Flipkart will deploy on the Big Billion days. Have a look for yourself and freeze the dates.

Honor 6X

Key Features

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

PDAF and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging Smartron srt.phone

Key Features 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE,

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 ZTE Blade A2 Plus

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo K8 Plus

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) Motorola Moto C Plus

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Dual (nano) SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge Vivo V5s

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo V5

Key Features

5.5 Inch HD Super Amoled Touchscreen Display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front-Facing Camera With Moonlight Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth

3000 MAh Battery Yu Yureka 2

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Panasonic P85

Key Features

5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display

1GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery