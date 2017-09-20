Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Dussehra offers on budget to mid-range 4G Smartphones

The festive season is right around the corner and Flipkart is all set to use the opportunity and offer Indian consumers great deals across a plethora of products available on its online store. Yes! The BIG BILLION DAYS are back and if you haven't set a reminder already now is the best time to do so.
The Big Billion sale will last three days starting September 22nd and will last up to September 24th. If you are looking forward to grab the best deals on smartphones and gadgets both old and new, Flipkart is the venue for you.
SEE ALSO: Big Billion Day Dasara Offers on smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC U11, iPhone 7 and more
This year has been quite eventful so far as we saw several excellent mobile phones roll out into the Indian market. While several potential buyers have already locked the date and time to grab their favourite devices, many of you might still be confused on the details.
Worry no more, because we have come up with a list of most enticing smartphone deals that Flipkart will deploy on the Big Billion days. Have a look for yourself and freeze the dates.
Honor 6X
Click Here to Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- PDAF and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Smartron srt.phone
Click Here to Buy with offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Click Here to Buy with Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo K8 Plus
Click Here to Buy with Offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Largan 5P lens with secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Click Here to Buy with Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Motorola Moto C Plus
Click Here to Buy with Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Vivo V5s
Click Here to Buy with offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V5
Click Here to Buy with Offer
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD Super Amoled Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front-Facing Camera With Moonlight Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 3000 MAh Battery
Yu Yureka 2
Click Here to Buy with Offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Panasonic P85
Click Here to Buy with Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery