Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Get heavy discounts on Samsung smartphones

There is no good platform other than the Flipkart, where you get a chance to avail some Samsung smartphones with heavy discount offers. This the speciality rendered in the form of "Big Billion Day Sale" strategy. This highly profitable scheme which Flipkart offers every year, provides plenty of options to the users who can get the best deals on devices, other gadgets and more.
If your list is too long from the likes of Samsung devices, you will be greatly surprised to see the offers related to them. The handset like Samsung Galaxy A7 which is already known for its highly engineered triple rear camera configuration brings couple of offers as well.
You can avail this phone with offers that include- no cost EMI option with EMI at Rs. 2,666/month, get up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchange and get extra Rs. 1,610 off under special price option. As a part of bank offer, you can get 10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment and Rs. 2000 Cashback on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.
You have other devices too which also come with lot of amazing deals. Some devices also offer Purchase Buyback Guarantee at very less price and you can get up to very good amount as a Buyback value.
The platform also provides great offers on some of Samsung's entry level devices. Such phones allow no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card on cart value exceeding certain amount.
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy on6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on8
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 PRO
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy on NXT
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery