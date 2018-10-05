Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Get heavy discounts on Samsung smartphones

There is no good platform other than the Flipkart, where you get a chance to avail some Samsung smartphones with heavy discount offers. This the speciality rendered in the form of "Big Billion Day Sale" strategy. This highly profitable scheme which Flipkart offers every year, provides plenty of options to the users who can get the best deals on devices, other gadgets and more.

If your list is too long from the likes of Samsung devices, you will be greatly surprised to see the offers related to them. The handset like Samsung Galaxy A7 which is already known for its highly engineered triple rear camera configuration brings couple of offers as well.

You can avail this phone with offers that include- no cost EMI option with EMI at Rs. 2,666/month, get up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchange and get extra Rs. 1,610 off under special price option. As a part of bank offer, you can get 10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment and Rs. 2000 Cashback on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

You have other devices too which also come with lot of amazing deals. Some devices also offer Purchase Buyback Guarantee at very less price and you can get up to very good amount as a Buyback value.

The platform also provides great offers on some of Samsung's entry level devices. Such phones allow no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card on cart value exceeding certain amount.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy on6

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on8

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J3 PRO

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on NXT

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery